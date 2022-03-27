Levarn Chadwick

Feb. 25, 1931 - March 13, 2022

GREENWICH/ORANGE CITY, FL - Levarn Chadwick, 91, a resident of Orange City, FL and formerly of Greenwich, passed away, under the care of Hospice, on Sunday, March 13, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Hebron, NY on February 25, 1931, to the late William and Mabel Chadwick.

Levarn had a love for horses and was a member of the Dusty Trails Riding Club. He once rode from Gansevoort to Canada accomplishing the ride in two weeks. The family farm on Rabbit Road, always welcomed horses, donkeys, cows, and pigs. On trips with his family to Kennedy's auction, he always seemed to bring another animal or something home every time he went.

In his youth he enjoyed logging with his uncle, cutting and hauling them for sale. He was a hard worker his entire life, working for Golden Fleece, Saratoga Race Course and retiring from Finch and Prime. He was a good father and grandfather, and many good memories were made on family vacations to the ocean. He had an interest in aviation and often would take his family to watch the airplanes at the Cambridge Airport, as well as various air shows. He loved animals, especially his German Shepard's, Yankee, and Sam.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his son Dean Chadwick; former wife Rose Marie Chadwick; siblings: Horace, Otis, and Glenn (Pearl) Chadwick, Emma (Floyd) Linendoll, and Betty (Robert) Slater.

Survivors include his loving children: Debra (Ernie) Weir of Greenwich, Darlene (Ken) McSwain of TX, Dennis (Elaine) Chadwick of SC and Danny (Cindy) Chadwick of GA; grandchildren: Carl, Sherry, Christopher, Kyle, Kregg, Jacoby, Jeremy, Desirae, Dina, Jennifer, Rachel, Jimmy, Ernie, and Shawn; 28 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; sister-in-law Anita Chadwick; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, April 1, 2022, at Flynn Bros., Inc., 80 Main St., Greenwich, NY, 12834 with Melissa Weatherwax officiating. Burial will follow in the Greenwich Cemetery.

Family and friends may call from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

Donations in his name may be made to your local animal shelter or the C.R. Cancer Center, 100 Park St. at Pruyn Pavilion, Glens Falls, NY, 12801.

