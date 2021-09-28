Menu
Lewis G. Chadwick
1960 - 2021
BORN
1960
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home
82 Broadway
Fort Edward, NY

Lewis G. Chadwick

CROWN POINT - Lewis G. Chadwick, 61, passed away on Friday, September 24, 2021, at the Mountain Lake Services Home in Crown Point.

Born on May 26, 1960, he was the son of the late Glen and Pearl (Peterson) Chadwick.

Left to cherish his memory is his aunt, Anne Peterson and several cousins.

Family and friends may call at 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

A funeral service will follow the calling hours at noon at the funeral home.

Lewis will be laid to rest at the Clemens Cemetery, Dresden following the funeral service.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

For online condolences and to view Lewis's Book of Memories, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.


Published by Post-Star on Sep. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
28
Calling hours
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home
82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY
Sep
28
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home
82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY
Sep
28
Interment
Clemens Cemetery
Dresden, NY
I´m so sorry to hear this. My sincere condolences. I remember Lewis coming to our house when I was quite young. And many times over the years growing up when Uncle Glen and Aunt Pearl would come visit us to see his sister Betty Chadwick. Of course Lewis was always with them. I wrote several times to Lewis and sent Christmas cards but after awhile I didn´t get any responses back and wasn´t sure if he had moved. RIP LEWIS I´m sure you´re with your mom and dad.
Sandy Slater Petteys
Family
September 28, 2021
