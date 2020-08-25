Lilas M. "Punk" Bean

July 4, 1925 - Aug 21, 2020

Lilas M. "Punk" Bean, 95, passed away Friday, August 21, 2020 at Warren Center.

orn July 4, 1925 in Glens Falls she was the daughter of the late Paul and Beatrice (Johnson) Stark.

She graduated from Fort Ann High School.

On Feb. 15, 1944 Lilas married the love of her life, Harold Bean at the South Glens Falls Methodist Church by Rev. Robertson. They were married 56 years before his passing November 30, 2000.

Punk was a member of the First Baptist Church in South Glens Falls and later in Glens Falls.

She retired from Glens Falls Hospital after 20 plus years as a physical therapist.

Punk was a strong, stubborn women that worked hard her whole life to provide for her family. Her life was centered around her family and she did not understand the word "moderation" when it came to us. Whether it was Christmas, a birthday or just a family party, she would show up with an abundance of food and gifts.

She enjoyed crocheting, gardening, butterfly's, and Punk's greatest joy were her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her face would light up at just the mention of their names.

Punk lived and died on her own terms and did not take kindly to being told what to do. Although her stubborn streak would drive the family crazy at times. Her love for each and every one of us was never in doubt. She has passed that stubborn streak down to every generation of the family. That stubborn look that she would give you can be seen in even the youngest members of our family.

In addition to Punk's parents and husband, she was predeceased by her brothers: Paul Stark (Elaine), Allen Stark (Lois); brothers-in-law: Robert Yole and Melvin Martell.

Left to cherish her memory include her children: Jeannie Waiman (Larry), Jeffery Bean Sr. (Betty), Sandra Coons (Douglas); grandchildren: Christopher Miner, Matthew Miner (Trina), Jeffery Bean Jr. (Jennifer), Sarah Cawrse (Andrew), Jeremy Coons (Krista), Brittany Coons, Justin Coons; great grandchildren: Kaydhyn Miner (Kayla), Aston Miner, Brady Miner, Maggie Miner, Gracie Bean, Lilly Cawrse, Chole Cawrse, Abigail Hill, Riley Coons; siblings: William Stark (Janet), Helen Yole, Marguerite Martell, Dorothy Kubricky (Richard); along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.

At Lilas request there will be no calling hours. Service and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations in Lilas's memory can be made to the Moreau Community Center 144 Main St. South Glens Falls, NY 12803 or Warren Center 42 Gurney Lane Queensbury, NY 12804.

A special thank you to the nurses and staff at Warren Center for their care and compassion during Lilas time there.Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home 136 Main St. South Glens Falls, Ny 12803. To view Lilas's Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.