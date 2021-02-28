Lillian A. Michels

June 1, 1938 - Feb. 19, 2021

GLENS FALLS - On Friday, February 19, 2021, Lillian "Mickey" Ann Michels, beloved friend and family member, passed away at the age of 82. Mickey was born on June 1, 1938, to Charles and Lillian (Moore) Michels in Rochester, NY.

She was a quick study, a great storyteller, and she loved learning about the world around her. She started reading at the age of one and was forever a student of literature. It was her love, and she was dedicated to sharing this passion with others.

She graduated from Our Lady of Mercy High School in Rochester. Mickey received her BS in Library Science and Elementary Education from SUNY Geneseo in 1960 and an MA in Library Science from the University of Denver in 1965.

Following her graduation, she worked in Pleasantville, NY as a Librarian. In 1973, Mickey moved to Queensbury, NY to work as the Media Specialist at the newly opened Stuart M. Townsend Middle School of the Hadley-Luzerne School District. She was a dedicated member of the faculty until her retirement in June 2003 and was instrumental in the accreditation from The Middle States Association, an honor for the school and the district. Through her many library associations and workshops, she had a pulse on the latest media trends and was always able to recommend the perfect book for her students and faculty.

Mickey spent her summers at "camp" near Big Moose with her family. During the school year, she found family with her closest friends in the greater Glens Falls area, where she called home for almost 50 years.

Mickey was a talented musician and pianist. She was a member of Sweet Adelines of the Capital District and additionally sang in a quartet that performed throughout the New York Tri-State area. She participated in two bowling leagues and was a member of the Philanthropic Women's Organization (P.E.O.) for almost 30 years.

Her strong faith was an integral part of her life, as a member of The Lady of Annunciation in Queensbury. Mickey will be remembered for her unstoppable desire to help others in need, her generosity, her spontaneity, and for being a true friend.

Mickey is predeceased by her parents. She is survived by her brothers: Charles and James Michels; nieces and nephews: Ann Marie Pacher, Lillian M. (Jody) Tourtellotte, James T. (Gina) Michels II, Charles J. (Lynn) Michels; 10 grand nieces and nephews; and one great grand nephew.

A Funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Rita Church. Arrangements were made by Falvo Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, individuals may donate to the charity of their choice or to PEO's STAR Scholarship, which helps high school seniors pursue higher education - PEO - Chapter CC, Julie McGilpin, President, 497 Glen St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.