Lillian Loretta Noxon

April 22, 1918 - Jan. 10, 2022

SCHROON LAKE - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Lillian Loretta Noxon, 103, residing at the Wesley Health Care Center in Saratoga Springs, NY on January 10, 2022.

Lillian was born April 22, 1918, in Winooski, VT where her parents Wilfrid and Claudia Poolet resided at the time. She lived in Witherbee, NY after her father took a job in the iron mines there. At the age of seventeen, she married Clarence Hemon Noxon of Schroon Lake, NY living there for over 80 years. Widowed after 52 years. At the age of 98, she moved to the Wesley Health Care Center in Saratoga Springs, NY.

Lillian spent many years as an excellent waitress, at the Terrace Restaurant and the Crawford House, both in Schroon Lake. She was a lifelong knitter making thousands of items, especially baby sweaters.

Lillian outlived 10 brothers and sisters and her oldest son Charles (Billy) Noxon. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother.

She is survived by a son, Paul of Ballston Spa, NY; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Edward L. Kelly Funeral Home and will be announced in the Post Star at a future date. For online condolences visit www.edwardlkellyfuneralhome.com.