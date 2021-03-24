Linda Ann Morris Baker

July 24, 1946 - March 20, 2021

QUEENSBURY - On Saturday, March 20, 2021, Linda Ann Morris Baker, loving wife and mother of two children passed away peacefully at her daughter's home with family by her side at the age of 74.

Linda was born on July 24, 1946 in Glens Falls, NY. She was the daughter of the late Bernard and Marion (Bolster) Morris. In addition to her parents, Linda was predeceased by her husband, Harry (Bob) Baker of 50 years whom passed away on January 9, 2021. They owned and operated Bob Baker Pools and Pier 1 Imports for many years.

Linda had a passion for cooking and making crafts and gardening. She was known for her infectious smile and compassionate spirit. Her unconditional love for her children along with her spirit for the holidays made her home magical for all to enjoy.

Linda leaves behind her two sisters whom she loved dearly, June Donovan of Glens Falls, NY and Janet Bower of Jacksonville, FL, along with her beloved children: Amy Cucchi of Naperville, Illinois and Dean Baker of Jacksonville, FL; her four grandchildren: Brandon, Gage, Abigail, and Zachary, along with several nieces and nephews, many cousins and friends. "Smile sister you are free...forever in our hearts."

Funeral services will be private. The family is asking for donations to the hospice home care of your choice.