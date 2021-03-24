Menu
Post-Star
Linda Ann Morris Baker
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021

Linda Ann Morris Baker

July 24, 1946 - March 20, 2021

QUEENSBURY - On Saturday, March 20, 2021, Linda Ann Morris Baker, loving wife and mother of two children passed away peacefully at her daughter's home with family by her side at the age of 74.

Linda was born on July 24, 1946 in Glens Falls, NY. She was the daughter of the late Bernard and Marion (Bolster) Morris. In addition to her parents, Linda was predeceased by her husband, Harry (Bob) Baker of 50 years whom passed away on January 9, 2021. They owned and operated Bob Baker Pools and Pier 1 Imports for many years.

Linda had a passion for cooking and making crafts and gardening. She was known for her infectious smile and compassionate spirit. Her unconditional love for her children along with her spirit for the holidays made her home magical for all to enjoy.

Linda leaves behind her two sisters whom she loved dearly, June Donovan of Glens Falls, NY and Janet Bower of Jacksonville, FL, along with her beloved children: Amy Cucchi of Naperville, Illinois and Dean Baker of Jacksonville, FL; her four grandchildren: Brandon, Gage, Abigail, and Zachary, along with several nieces and nephews, many cousins and friends. "Smile sister you are free...forever in our hearts."

Funeral services will be private. The family is asking for donations to the hospice home care of your choice.


Published by Post-Star on Mar. 24, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Linda, I will never forget the friendship we shared over many years, and the times we spent together. There was always fun and laughter (and trouble) when all of us in our group were out and about. What a great family you had and allowed me to be a part of that for a time. I will never forget those times! I am so very sorry for your hard loss, June, Janet, Dean and Amy. For sure it is a sad day for all of us, and only time will heal our pain. Think of all the good times and funny times we shared over many years. Sending love, prayers, healing and light to all of you for brighter days ahead. She will be missed. May God Bless all of You! Love always from an old, longtime friend, Toni XoXo
Toni Marie Pinto Rawson
March 26, 2021
Linda, You will always be in in our prayers. Rarely does one get to meet a person who they can say provided joy each and every time they were in her company. Linda that was you. Our memories of you and your wonderful family will endure forever. We all have lost a special lady and hope that all the good times we shared makes the morning a little easier to bare. We love you Linda. May God look over you and Bob. With heartfelt sympathy. Rick and Pat
Rick And Pat Coburn
March 25, 2021
