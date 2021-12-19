Linda L. Doyle

July 30, 1947 - Dec. 17, 2021

ARGYLE - Linda L. Doyle, a beloved mom, sister, grandma and great grandma, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 17, 2021 at the age of 74.

Linda was born on July 30, 1947. She was a woman who enjoyed the simple pleasures in life, spending her time outside surrounded by nature, watching for the treasured hummingbird that may fly by. Linda's most precious time was spent in conversation with family and friends, watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren flourish and grow.

She will always be remembered and loved by her children: Daniel (Peggy) Grover, Tonya Perkins (Tina Christmas) and Brandi Merrow; six grandchildren: and eleven great-grandchildren. Linda will be missed by her brother, Richard Hall and her sister, Dawn Tripp.

Linda is predeceased by her son, Douglas, sisters, Barbara and Jean; her parents, Marion and Arthur.

Calling hours will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, 19 East Broadway, Salem, NY.

Memorial contributions in memory of Linda may be made to the Salem Rescue Squad, PO Box 360, Salem, NY 12865 or the Salem Vol. Fire Dept., PO Box 449, Salem, NY 12865.

