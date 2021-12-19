Menu
Linda L. Doyle
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, Inc.
19 East Broadway
Salem, NY

Linda L. Doyle

July 30, 1947 - Dec. 17, 2021

ARGYLE - Linda L. Doyle, a beloved mom, sister, grandma and great grandma, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 17, 2021 at the age of 74.

Linda was born on July 30, 1947. She was a woman who enjoyed the simple pleasures in life, spending her time outside surrounded by nature, watching for the treasured hummingbird that may fly by. Linda's most precious time was spent in conversation with family and friends, watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren flourish and grow.

She will always be remembered and loved by her children: Daniel (Peggy) Grover, Tonya Perkins (Tina Christmas) and Brandi Merrow; six grandchildren: and eleven great-grandchildren. Linda will be missed by her brother, Richard Hall and her sister, Dawn Tripp.

Linda is predeceased by her son, Douglas, sisters, Barbara and Jean; her parents, Marion and Arthur.

Calling hours will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, 19 East Broadway, Salem, NY.

Memorial contributions in memory of Linda may be made to the Salem Rescue Squad, PO Box 360, Salem, NY 12865 or the Salem Vol. Fire Dept., PO Box 449, Salem, NY 12865.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.


Published by Post-Star on Dec. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Calling hours
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, Inc.
19 East Broadway, Salem, NY
I had the privilege of driving Miss Linda for a short period of time. We had a lot of fun together and I'll miss her. I'm sorry for your loss
Bill Coates
December 23, 2021
