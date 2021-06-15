Linda M. Goodman

Sept. 21, 1955 - June 11, 2021

HUDSON FALLS - Linda M. Goodman, 65, a lifelong resident of Hudson Falls, passed away on June 11, 2021, at her home surrounded by family and friends, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Born September 21, 1955 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of Elizabeth (Keays) Davis and the late Howard Davis.

She was a graduate of Hudson Falls High School, Class of 1974.

Linda was one of seven children and was proud to have grown up in a large family with her siblings. She was a very talented and creative woman. Linda loved making things and could put just about anything together with a little hot glue and tape. An avid thriftier, Linda loved going to churches and yards sales to discover its treasures.

Linda's greatest joy was her loved ones, especially her grandchildren.

Besides her father, Linda was predeceased by her brothers: Craig W. Davis and Mark S. Davis and a niece, Audrey J. Seymour.

Survivors include her mother, Elizabeth Davis; brothers: Douglas Davis, Howard Davis and Alan Davis; her sister, Joann Davis; her children: Richard (Lisa) Gorton, Rachel (Timothy Frear) LaPorte; her grandchildren: Robin and Addison Gorton, Leo and Lana Frear; her longtime companion Jack Lindsay; her beloved nieces and nephews; as well as countless aunts, uncles, cousins and other relatives.

A special thanks is given to all the doctors, nurses, and staff at the CR Wood Cancer at the Glens Falls Hospital who cared for Linda during her battle with cancer, and High Peaks Hospice who assisted Linda on her final journey.

In accordance with Linda's wishes there will be no calling hours.

A graveside service will be held at Union Cemetery in the Town of Fort Edward, 10 a.m., on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Linda may be made to C.R. Wood Cancer Center, 102 Park St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.

Arrangements are in the care of Carleton Funeral Home, 68 Main Street, Hudson Falls NY 12839.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.