Linda Marie Jordon (Fish-Megow)

HAGUE - Linda Marie Jordon (Fish-Megow) was born September 4, 1944 to Curtis and Margaret (Denno) Jordon.

She was blessed with four great kids, whom she loved dearly, also eleven grandchildren, great grandchildren and eight step grandchildren, many cousins and friends.

She worked at Silver Bay for 30 years. Was married to Herm Fish until his passing in 1992. She loved him and always missed him. In 2004 she fell in love with Lu Megow, they were so happy together.

She found the Lord in 1997 and has been a member of Hague Baptist Church since then. She loved the Lord and worked hard for her church.

She always said "how lucky can one woman be having been loved by two wonderful men." She was blessed.

She leaves behind one brother, Jeffrey Jordon (Ida) and one sister, Marion Barnaby, whom she loved and enjoyed. Also, special friends; Jill, Gladys and Pat. Her wonderful family that loved her back. Her children, Mike and Bernie Fish, La and Steve Ross, Melanie and Kraig te Riele, Todd and Bobbie Fish, her wonderful grandchildren and great grandchildren.

God is good all the time!

The Memorial Service will be October 2, 2021 at 11 a.m. at The Hague Baptist Church with Celebration of Life to follow at The Hague Fire Department (wear something purple).

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to High Peaks Hospice of Warren County, Hague Baptist Church or Friends Comforting Friends.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home of Ticonderoga, To offer online condolences, please visit www.wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com.