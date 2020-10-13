Linda Lou (Russell) Sturges

Jan. 4, 1951 - Oct. 9, 2020

GRANVILLE - Linda Lou (Russell) Sturges, LPN, passed away due to a heart condition and a stroke on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Granville Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing.

Linda was born January 4, 1951 in Glens Falls Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Francis C. Russell and Margaret (McKittrick) Russell of Queensbury.

During her lifetime, Linda tended bar, waited tables, drove taxi, was a housekeeper and a CNA and raised her two children. When her children were on their own, Linda went to nursing school at BOCES in Hudson Falls and graduated at age 40.

Linda has worked for several nursing homes around the area. Most recently, she was employed at Indian River in Granville, when poor health forced her to retire, one month shy of eight years of employment. Linda loved her career and the people she cared for.

In January 1991, Linda was given the precious gift of caring for her 5-year-old granddaughter, Amanda. She was born with Spina Bifida. Linda took great pride in caring for Amanda. Unfortunately, Amanda passed away on June 10, 1997 two weeks shy of her 12th birthday from complications following surgery.

Linda was a very social person. She played pool on the Sunday Women's Pool League for 37 years starting in 1971. More than half of that time, she played for and was captain of The Wayside Team in Hudson Falls for 25 years. She belonged to the "Red Hat Society" out of Whitehall and Fort Edward. Her and her husband followed the karaoke circuit around the area and were always a big hit wherever they went. She especially enjoyed entertaining the patients at area nursing homes.

Linda loved to cook and have dinner parties and picnics. She made beautiful wedding cakes for family and friends at no charge. Linda loved going to breakfast and lunch with her good friends, and decorating her home.

Linda married the love of her life, Ronald J. Sturges on April 7, 2001, after knowing him for 30 years. They were featured in a Post Star article, "How they met".

Linda was predeceased by her father, Francis C. Russell; her mother, Margaret Russell; her brother, Richard Russell; paternal grandparents, Charles and Ada (Belden) Russell; maternal grandparents, John and Gertrude (Harrington) McKittrick; her granddaughter, Amanda Rabine; her brother-in-law, Tom Sturges; and several aunts, uncles, cousins; and her very special friends, her "second mother", Marilyn Fugazy and Marlene MacEachron.

Linda is survived by her husband, Ronald Sturges; her children: Mauricea Anderson and her fiance, John Schultz of Glens Falls and David Stevens of Glens Falls; her grandchildren: Ryan Rabine, Cody Beckwith, Damian Stevens and his mother, Lucy Dingee, Kayla and Dillon Stevens and their mother, Melissa Rushlow; her great-granddaughter, Chloe Rabine; her niece-Goddaughter, Brandi St. John; her two special "adopted granddaughters": Nikki Pope and Tabitha Farrar; many nieces and nephews; her brothers: Francis C. (Sonny) Russell, Jr. and his wife, Laurie, Keith Russell and his wife, Jodi, Darrell Russell; her sister, Shelley Stepan and her husband, Richard; her sister-in-law, Dawn Russell; and her aunt, Ann Didio who was more like a sister, due to seven months difference in their ages. Also surviving, her husband's family: Ed (Marie) Fox, Donald (Dawn) Sturges and Mary (Warren) Lincoln. Her former husbands and fathers of her children: Robert Anderson and Dennis Stevens. Her special friends: Dianne Winchell, Yvonne Ferillo, Barb, Jakie Smith and Sandy Wilson; her two "furry" children: Angel and Maddie and so many friends we cannot list them all.

Instead of flowers, please pick one of Linda's charities and send a donation in Amanda Rabine's name to Feed the Children, Double H. Hole in the Woods, Prospect School, Paralyzed Americans or Abandoned Babies Center.

Friends may call at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Rd. Queensbury, NY on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 between the hours of 4-7 p.m.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Glens Falls Cemetery on Bay Rd. Queensbury, NY.

Linda would like to thank all her doctors and their nurses for the wonderful care they gave her, especially, Dr. Donald Merrihew and Dr. Peter Gray and her P.A. Charlene Harrington and Dr. Phillip Gara.

"Till we meet again in Heaven".

