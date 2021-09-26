Menu
Linda L. Vedder
FUNERAL HOME
Densmore Funeral Home Inc
7 Sherman Ave
Corinth, NY

Linda L. (Eggleston) Vedder

May 3, 1947 - Sept. 14, 2021

MADISON, WI - Linda L. (Eggleston) Vedder passed away on Tuesday September 14, 2021, after an extended illness. She was born on May 3, 1947, to Edward L. and Margret J. Eggleston in Corinth, NY.

Linda graduated from Corinth High School. After graduation she furthered her education at the Glens Falls Hospital LPN program where she earned her LPN license. She worked at her profession at various hospitals, medical groups, and doctor offices in various states until her retirement. Linda attended church at Grace Evangelical Church for over 10 years. After retirement she volunteered for the Child Evangelism Fellowship Program.

Linda is survived by her son, Scott Edward Vedder of Rotterdam, NY, his spouse Tammy, her grandson, Gavin E., step-granddaughters: Amina and Miranda Gardner of Rotterdam, sister, Patricia Eggleston of Chicago, IL and a niece and nephew.

A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Corinth Rural Cemetery, Rt 9N, Corinth, NY.

To view and sign the guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Local arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.


Published by Post-Star on Sep. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
23
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Ryan Funeral Home – North Side Chapel – Madison
2418 N. Sherman Avenue, Madison, WI
My prayers and sympathy to Linda's family - she was a special lady and great help at the CEF office when I knew her. JoAnn B-R. - Waunakee
JoAnn Buchanan-Rounds
September 23, 2021
