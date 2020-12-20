Lois Breen Franks, M.D.

Sept. 28, 1926 - Nov. 21, 2020

TOWNSEND, MT - The last of the ten children of Nora and John Breen of Hudson Falls. died peacefully in Townsend, Montana where she had been a resident for 39 years. After a remarkable life as a doctor, teacher, missionary, pioneer, vocalist, revolutionary and family matriarch, she died in the home her husband Hal built many years ago

Her surviving 11 nieces and nephews, most of whom live in this area, wish to share several notes about the "last of the Breens" so that others can be inspired by an extraordinary life lived for others. A large part of her life was spent ministering to the poor and disadvantaged around the world as a medical doctor. She joined a missionary order, the Maryknoll Sisters of Saint Dominic headquartered in Ossining, at nineteen, having first professed her desire to be a nun at age seven. Her lifetime best friend, Jane Bruce, who also attended St. Mary's Grade School and Hudson Falls High School, joined Maryknoll with her. Years later a niece, Marianne Hogan, followed in her footsteps.

Her path to becoming a doctor is instructive and inspiring. At first, the order sent her to Harlem in New York City to continue her vocal training that had started in Hudson Falls. The order wanted her to teach Gregorian Chant. But, she was more interested in how singers used their diaphragms than the music itself. Keep in mind this was a time when few women entered medical school. However, her two older sisters, Ruth Breen O'Connor and Nora Breen Kelley, became nurses and that left a lasting impression on her. When Mother Mary Joseph, director and co-founder of Maryknoll, and her teachers at the teachers' college at Maryknoll learned that she was more interested in medical school than a career teaching, that option seemed impossible because of the expense involved and the rigorous pre-med courses she had yet to take.

After an arduous period of self-study, she competed with a hundred other applicants for the one full tuition scholarship to Marquette Medical School in Milwaukee, WI which was offered by wealthy philanthropist Michael Cudahy. She won the scholarship but other barriers remained. She still had to take the required three-year pre-med courses or lose the scholarship. She completed her pre-med training at St.Catherine College in St. Paul, MN in two and a half anxiety-filled years in what she described as her first initiation into real world competition. The competition and learning pace was beyond any previous experience. She constantly felt everything could easily slip away.

But she persevered and entered Marquette Medical School with 94 men and three other women, graduating in the top ten of her class. She later admitted it was easier for her than for the other three women because she was treated more as a religious figure than a woman. The fact that she wore the religious garb of the order certainly contributed to that impression. The men would describe the medical school class as "three women and a nun."

While at Marquette, she made a lifelong friend of another medical school student and Hudson Falls native, Dr. Richard T. Hogan. An internship at St. Vincent's Hospital in Greenwich Village followed medical school and then, two years of residency were - in a common feature of her life - crammed into one year at Kings County Hospital also in New York City.

Finally, she was ready for the most profound professional experience of her life - 10 years as a missionary doctor in war-ravaged Korea. In 1956 she was sent to Busan where over seven million Koreans struggled to survive in an area which had previously sheltered only 600,000. Millions lived in cardboard and tin shacks. The poverty and need was stunning, and she never felt more sure that she was doing God's work.

But the stress was immense. First, she had to learn a challenging language which she learned well enough to teach native Koreans at a medical school. Most of all she learned the hardest lesson for all doctors - you cannot save everyone. In fact, the nurses and other professionals did not allow the doctors to have input into who was admitted to the clinic. As Lois once sadly remembered, "Of course, they were right because we [doctors] felt we should save everyone. Someone other than us had to make the tough decisions." In an effort to support Sister Lois's Clinic, Glens Falls own Dr. Daniel O'Keefe spearheaded an effort to collect sample medications from physicians to send to Korea. [ya%]

She also fell in love with the Korean people. She felt she learned more about Christianity from the people of Busan (then known as Pusan) who had so little. She marveled at how the people she met in the midst of despair became trusted lifelong friends within days of meeting. She would smilingly explain to her family that "the Koreans are the Irish of the Orient" because of their intense devotion to family, authenticity and love.

Later, when she practiced medicine in Arizona, Alabama and Montana, she had a large number of Korean patients. There was a special reason for that clientele. The faces of each of those patients were carved into her memory as she explained how many would start to cry when she started to speak to them in Korean. As she put it, the tears were an expression of overwhelming loneliness and frustration at not being able to explain how they felt or what was wrong with them without the benefit of their native language. This type of compassion was a hallmark of her life as was her practice, caring for everyone regardless of ability to pay.

Back in the States after Korea, she spent time teaching at Tufts and Harvard Medical School before serving in the missions again. For two years she practiced medicine at a missionary clinic in Peru which was very different than her experience in Korea.

At age 44, Dr. Lois Breen left the Maryknoll order after 25 years of service and began a new phase of her life. As part of Vatican II, Pope John XXIII provided a path that nuns could follow if their desire was to leave the Religious Order and remain in good standing in the Church.

In 1976, Lois married Harold (Hal) Franks, a school teacher and began a most rewarding personal part of her life. Living in Arizona, Lois continued her life-long mission of serving the underserved, working in clinics for Mexican immigrants and Native Americans. Her work included being head of Tuberculosis Control for the State of Arizona. In 1988 Lois and Hal moved to Montana where Hal built their house, which had an amazing view of the wide-open Montana landscape. Lois had a medical practice in Townsend, and they became part of this small community.

Upon Hal's death in 2001, Lois spent summer vacations in the East with family at Glen Lake, surrounded by loving nieces and nephews who reveled in sharing the anecdotes of a life well-lived and her stories of life with her sisters. Fortunately, her nieces' and nephews' also shared in those memories as did their children and grandchildren.

Lois Breen Franks is survived by nieces and nephews: Marion Collins, Jude Catlin, Mark Hogan, Elizabeth Little, Michael O'Connor, Marylois Moynihan, Ruth O'Connor, David Kelley, Edward Kelley, Agnes Kelley and David Breen. All of them share precious memories of their aunt, and hopefully her message that "the good life is a life lived for others."

A Memorial Mass at St. Mary's Church, Glens Falls with Internment at St. Mary's Cemetery, South Glens Falls will take place in the spring.