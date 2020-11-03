Loraine D. Jarvis

July 22, 1934 - Oct. 29, 2020

QUEENSBURY - Loraine D. Jarvis, 86, of Queensbury, passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.

Born July 22, 1934 in Corinth, NY, the daughter of the late Benjamin Ovitt and Ernestine (Ellithorpe) Bovee.

On July 26, 1953, she married Marshall L. Jarvis. They were married 52 years before he passed away on June 15, 2005.

Loraine enjoyed making Christmas wreaths, crafting, crocheting, ceramics and spending time with her family. She was also known for caring for and keeping company with many close friends over the years, whom she held dear to her heart. Loraine was greatly loved by many and will be missed.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Marshall, she was predeceased by her infant son, Marshall Jr.; her sisters: Thelma, Adele, Janet and Karen; her brothers: Stanley and Robert; in-laws, Janice (Raymond) Burch, Delores (Everett) Williams, Richard Jarvis, John Monroe, Paul Ballou and Pliney Tucker and her special cousin, who was like a sister to her, Joyce (Donald) Butler.

Survivors include her five daughters and one son: Pam (Art) Stanton, of Queensbury, Marcia (George) Gonyeau, of Crown Point, Lee (Ernestine) Jarvis, of Queensbury, Ruby (Dave) Jarvis, of Queensbury, Melissa (Adam) Crawford, of Poulsbo, WA and Cori (Jim) Kuehner, of Queensbury. She will also be missed by thirteen grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; her brother, David (Kristi) Bovee; sisters-in-law, Barbara Jarvis, Jeanine Monroe and MaryAnn Ovitt; brother-in-law, Gerald Monrian; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services and burial will be held privately for the family at Pine View Cemetery.

The family wishes to express great gratitude for the care she received from her loved ones at Fort Hudson Nursing Home aka her extended family.

Donations in Loraine's honor may be made in memory of Marshall Jarvis, Jr. to Ohana Foundation, Inc., 7199 Antioch Road, Middle Grove, New York 12850.

Arrangements are under the care of the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury and those who wish may make online condolences at sbfuneralhome.com