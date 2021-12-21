Menu
Loraine W. McAfee
Loraine W. McAfee

June 2, 1926 - Dec. 16, 2021

QUEENSBURY - Loraine W. McAfee, 96, passed away at the Washington Center on Thursday, December 16, 2021, with loved ones.

Born June 2, 1926, in Indianapolis, IN, she was the daughter of Lloyd Weston and Ruth (Beatty), she was one of six children of Lloyd and Ruth.

Loraine met the love of her life, Harold McAfee while ice skating in the winter of 1946. They began their 73-year marriage in April of 1948, when Harold returned from his service in the Army in the 10th Mountain Division in WWII. They married in the "Little Church around the corner" an Episcopal Church in Manhattan, which has a very inspirational history.

Loraine had a challenging career in the corporate office department of JCPenney in Manhattan for 40 years. She and Harold led a very active life skiing, camping, hiking, ice skating and enjoyed water sports and playing tennis. Loraine was a wonderful homemaker; she loved sewing her own clothes and knitting beautiful sweaters.

In addition to her parents, Loraine was predeceased by Russell, Charles, Donald, Harry Weston and Doris Weston.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband Harold J. McAfee; and her dog Odin, a Lab/Irish Setter.

A memorial service will take place at the Hiland Golf Course on her birthday, June 2, 2022. Details will be shared at a later date.

Loraine will be laid to rest at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. with the Rev. Flossie Bates, officiating.

The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to the staff at the Washington Center.

In loving memory of Loraine contributions may be made to the organization of your choice.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.


Published by Post-Star on Dec. 21, 2021.
Harold so sorry for your loss. My deepest condolences.
Steven A Ropitzky
Family
December 29, 2021
So sorry for your loss.
Jim and Laurie Dougan
December 21, 2021
