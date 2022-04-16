Loren McNeil

July 6, 1935 - April 12, 2022

HEBRON - Loren McNeil, 86, passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, he was greeted in Heaven by his son Richard.

Born on July 6, 1935, in Hebron, NY, he was the son of the late Loren and Gladys (Clark) McNeil, Sr.

Loren graduated from Hartford High School. After graduation, he proudly served in the United States Navy for four years. Loren was a farmer all his life.

In addition to his parents, Loren was predeceased by his son, Richard McNeil, as well as his sister, Mary.

Left to cherish his memory includes his wife, Jean McNeil; his children: Susan and Michael; his grandchildren: Mandy and Adam; his great-grandchild, Callie; his great-great-grandchild, Dayton; his daughter-in-law, Julie; along with her children: Lance, Casey, and Ricky; his brothers: Jim, Doug, and Bill; his sister, Ida Wills; his aunt, Anne Clark; his beloved cat, Banjo; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

At Loren's request, there will be no calling hours.

A graveside service will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, April 29, 2022 at the Prospect Hill Cemetery in Argyle, with Wesley Clark officiating.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main Street, Argyle, NY 12809.

Memorial donations in Loren's name can be made to the Hebron United Presbyterian Church, 3153 County Rt. 30, Salem, NY 12865.

To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.