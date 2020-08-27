Loren Raymond Rhodes

Oct. 21, 1934 - Aug. 22, 2020

QUEENSBURY - Loren Raymond Rhodes, 85, of Queensbury, entered eternal life on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at the Pines at Glens Falls Center.

Born in South Glens Falls, on Oct. 21, 1934, he was the son of the late Doctor Raymond and Ruth L. (Winch) Rhodes.

Loren was a 1953 graduate of South Glens Falls High School. He attended Syracuse University and graduated in 1958 with a Bachelor of Science and in 1961 with a Master of Science, Business Education. He was employed by Granville Central School as the Assistant Superintendent of Business from 1961-1966. In 1966, he was hired by the Queensbury Union Free School District as the Assistant Superintendent of Business where he worked until his retirement in 1996.

Loren enjoyed his flower garden. He especially enjoyed growing dinner plate dahlias which he often gave as gifts. Loren also enjoyed walking, playing cards, singing in the Christ Church United Methodist Choir and spending time with family. He was a member at the Elks Club in Queensbury where he enjoyed eating lunch with his friends.

Later in life, Loren took pleasure in wintering with his departed wife, Sally, in Sarasota, Florida. Sally and Loren were married on Dec. 27, 1958 in Syracuse and spent 59 years sharing life together with their family. Loren will be sorely missed by his living children: Betsy A. Henkel (John) of Queensbury, Raymond R. Rhodes of Bayside, and Jennifer L. Hayes (Jamie) of Queensbury. He will also be missed by his four grandchildren: Cameron M. Mazza (Thomas) of Queensbury, Elizabeth R. Favre (Sami) of North Bergen, New Jersey, Samantha L. Hayes of South Glens Falls and Christian R. Henkel of Queensbury; as well as his siblings: Robert Rhodes (Caroline) of Edinborough, Pennsylvania, William Rhodes (Susan) of Concord, Massachusetts, John Rhodes (JoAnne) of Morristown, New Jersey, Carolyn Thompson (Terry) of North Carolina and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be private on Friday, Aug. 27, 2020 in the Baker Funeral Home in Queensbury.

Interment will be next to his wife in Pine View Cemetery in Queensbury.

For those wishing to honor Loren's memory, the family has asked that donations be made to the charity of their choice.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.