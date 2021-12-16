Loretta M. Kvinlaug

March 6, 1943 - Dec. 13, 2021

SHUSHAN - Loretta M. Kvinlaug, 78, of Shushan, passed away Monday, December 13, 2021 at Saratoga Hospital.

Born March 6, 1943 in Rupert, VT, she was the daughter of the late Lewis and Jane (Scott) Dennison.

Loretta attended school at Rupert, West Rupert and Salem Washington Academy. She worked for Salem Tavern for many years, before going into health care, working in numerous hospital, and nursing home settings before going to work for Visiting Nurses and Consumer Direct, both in Glens Falls. She spent her final working years right up to her recent illness doing private duty care for many families in the local area.

Loretta was Girl Scout leader for 10 years, along with being very active in the Fresh Air Fund of New York City from 1996-2011. Loretta loved staying busy. If she wasn't at work, she was busy canning, gardening, taking care of her animals and catching up with her friends, which all meant the world to her.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her son, Daniel Kvinlaug, brothers and sisters, John, Clarence, Arnold, and Robert Wilkins, Ann Watrous, and Thelma Dennison.

Loretta is survived by her children: Denise (Mark) Backus of Granville, Diann (Brian) King of Wellston OK, and Douglas (Kathy) Kvinlaug of Eagle Bridge. She is also survived by a brother, Floyd Wilkins of Rupert, VT; a dear friend, Raymond Hurley, III of Shushan; and best friend, Ruth West of Shushan; many grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.

Calling hours are Monday, December 20, 2021 from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at the McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, 19 East Broadway, Salem.

Memorial contributions in memory of Loretta may be made to the Cambridge Valley Senior Center, 5 Park Place, Cambridge, NY 12816

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.