Louis Joseph "L.J." Luciano, III

Sept. 29, 1967 - Sept. 21, 2020

SOUTH GLENS FALLS - Louis Joseph "L.J." Luciano, III, 52, passed away on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020 at the Glens Falls Hospital surrounded by his parents, following a long illness.

Born Sept. 29, 1967, in Glens Falls, he was the son of Patricia (Blinn) and Louis Luciano Jr.

L.J. graduated from South Glens Falls High School. Shortly after graduation, he discovered his talent with woodworking, which led to his employment at the WoodCarte in Queensbury. Many of his friends and relatives have furniture that he dedicated many hours perfecting for them. He was also employed by Finch Pruyn and Sandy Hill prior to his illness.

L.J. was an avid outdoorsman who was fond of motorized vehicles. His door was also open for everyone, and he will be greatly missed by friends and relatives from near and far.

L.J. was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Louis and Florence Luciano; his maternal grandparents, Morse and Elizabeth Blinn; his paternal aunt and uncle, Elizabeth and Peter Funicello; as well as his maternal aunts and uncles: Frank Simione, Harvey Comar, Carla Blinn, Roy Wicks, Peg Doyle, Bob Blinn, and Peter Blinn.

Left to cherish his memory are his parents, Pat and Louie Luciano of South Glens Falls; his son, Ryan Gregory; his daughter, Nicole Luciano; his grandson, Jaiden; his aunts and uncles: Lorraine and Ron Jarvis, Gail and Mike Simione, Judy Comar, Susan Simione, Penny and Jim Clary, Jean Wicks, Nancy and Elwyn Bates, and Florence Blinn; his cousins (with whom he was more like a sibling): Frankie and Denise Simione, and Michael Simione; as well as many friends.

Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

At Louis's request, there will be no calling hours. A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 at the Pine View Cemetery, 21 Quaker Rd. in Queensbury. Masks must be worn and social distancing is required.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in L.J.'s name can be made to the American Diabetes Association, 2 Pine West Plaza, Suite 204, Albany, NY 12205.

To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.