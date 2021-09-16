Louis Anthony Liounis, Jr.

May 27, 1931 - Sept. 10, 2021

RUTHERFORDTON, NC - Louis Anthony Liounis, Jr., 90, of Rutherfordton, North Carolina, passed away September 10, 2021.

A native of Glens Falls, he was born on May 27, 1931 to the late Louis Anthony Liounis, Sr. and Julia Sanders Liounis. He is also preceded in death by his brother, Robert Liounis.

Lou was a standout athlete for Glens Falls High School's Class of 1950, especially in track and football, and was a member of the Glens Falls Chess Club. Lou served in the Korean War in the US Army artillery branch, stationed in Hawaii. Lou's name is inscribed on the Korean War plaque at the Victory and Peace Monument in Crandall Park in Glens Falls. Later, he earned a degree in philosophy from Skidmore College.

The Liounis family operated restaurants and hotels that Lou worked in. These included the Globe Hotel and Commodore restaurant in Glens Falls and the Rockaway Pavilion in Clearwater, Florida. After striking out on his own, Lou applied his talents to security work and real estate investing and management, living in beautiful parts of the country, including Florida, Colorado, and North Carolina. Lou was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hiking, skiing, and competitive archery and fencing. He was a founder of the Renaissance Sports Club in Rutherfordton, North Carolina, and he crafted custom long bows. Lou also enjoyed painting, sculpting, carving, and reading. He will also be remembered for his excellent cooking skills and his love for dogs.

He is survived by his niece, Rebecca Liounis (Ken Grasso) and their children, John Paul, Joseph, Catherine, Nicholas, Ann, and Michael. Lou also leaves behind his former partner, Eliane Serafani, and his stepson, Eric Craft; two former sisters-in-law, Nancy Liounis and Harriett Attaway; his dear neighbors and friends Robin Cox and Jack Lawing; and his beloved canine companions, Bo and Josie.