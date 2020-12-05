Menu
Louis R. Russo Ph.D.

Louis R. Russo, PhD

July 31, 1930 - Dec. 2, 2020

BRANT LAKE - Louis R. Russo, PhD, 90, died unexpectedly Wednesday December 2, 2020. Born July 31, 1930 in the Bronx he was the son of Louis and Rose (Viggiano) Russo.

U.S. Army Korean War combat veteran earning two bronze service stars for his service at the Battle of Pork Chop Hill and the Battle of T-bone Hill.

He earned his Bachelors and Masters Degree from Hofstra University and his PhD from the University of Los Angeles.

Lou was a Biology teacher at Plainedge High School for 33 years and an Adjunct Professor at ACC. He was a beloved teacher and coach earning multiple awards.

He was an active member of the VFW, American Legion and Knights of Columbus serving as the chaplain for the American Legion.

Besides his parents he is predeceased by his sister Rose Torinali.

Survivors include his brothers: Anthony (Joan) Russo and Bernard (Evelyn) Russo, Christopher and Nancy George their sons Tyler and Steven, Robert and Jessica DiCicco, his caretakers and friends

Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 11:00 AM Monday, December 7, 2020 at St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church Chestertown with Rev. John O'Kane officiating.

Spring interment with military honors will be at Brant Lake Cemetery.

Relatives and friends may call from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc., 9 Pine St., Chestertown, NY 12817.

Due to Covid-19 pandemic only a maximum of 10 non family visitors can enter the funeral home to pay respects at any given time. Please observe social distancing and facial covering (masks) requirements at the funeral home as well as the church.



Published by Post-Star on Dec. 5, 2020.
Sorry for your family loss of Joe, My parents (Curt and Nancy Castner )always enjoyed spending time with Joe..laughing and remembering the good times.
Kelly Baldwin
December 5, 2020