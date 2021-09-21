Louise Etta Chambers

May 14, 1926 - Sept. 16, 2021

DeFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL - Mrs. Louise Etta Chambers, age 95, passed away Thursday, September 16, 2021.

She was born May 14, 1926, in Agawam, Massachusetts to William Edward and Etta Thelma Strong Harrison.

Louise was a resident of DeFuniak Springs, Florida. She was Presbyterian by faith and a member of the First Presbyterian Church in DeFuniak Springs, Florida. She worked at Continental Casualty Company as a processor for many years. Louise loved tending to the flowers in her garden, she also enjoyed bowling in various bowling leagues, she traveled across the country with her husband in their fifth wheel and enjoyed doing Genealogy.

Louise is preceded in death by her parents, William and Etta Harrison; her husband of 66 years, John Chester Chambers, Jr.; eight brothers and sisters; and son-in-law, Kevin Lamica.

Louise is survived by her daughter, Dianne Lamica of DeFuniak Springs, Florida; sons: Robert Chambers and wife, Lynn of Massachusetts, Chester J. Chambers III of Defuniak Springs, Florida; sister, Judy Taylor and husband, Skip; five grandchildren: Richard Carpenter and wife, Amanda, Robert Carpenter, Jennifer Stafford and husband, Brad, Katie Chambers and Maddie Chambers; six great-grandchildren: Leksi, Lily, Gabe, Jaimee, Will and Jason.

Memorialization will be by cremation.

Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.

You may view obituaries, offer condolences and sign the guest book at www.clary-glenn.com. Clary-Glenn Funeral Homes & Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements.