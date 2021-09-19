Louise V. Klein (nee DeMarsh)

Aug. 30, 1941 - July 4, 2021

PIOCHE, NV - Louise V. Klein (nee DeMarsh), 79, of Pioche, NV, passed away on Sunday, July 4, 2021 at her daughters' home in Springdale, UT after a long battle with cancer. Born on Aug. 30, 1941 in Indian Lake, NY, she was the daughter of Richard O. and Frances A. (King) DeMarsh.

She was raised and educated in Indian Lake, graduating in 1959. Louise and Noel R. Webb were married in 1961. Noel predeceased her in 1966. Louise moved to Las Vegas, NV in 1966 and later married Gerald A. Klein of Valley Cottage, NY in 1969. They moved back to Indian Lake, NY and lived there until 1976 when they relocated back to Las Vegas, NV.

She enjoyed camping, picnics, fishing, family gatherings, trying out new crafting ideas, knitting and crocheting. She loved baking pies, cookies and steam pudding for the holidays, was an avid reader who enjoyed watching the Yankees and Vegas Golden Knights play and loved to play games when visiting with family.

Louise is predeceased by her father, mother, sister Christine Malone, sister Lois Diegel, brother Leland DeMarsh, and granddaughter Kira Webb. Survivors include her husband; brother Garry DeMarsh (Marie) of Schroon Lake, NY; brother Richard DeMarsh (Josie) of Ft. Myers, FL; two sons: Brent Webb (Sandy) of Las Vegas, NV, Mark Webb (Jennifer) of Arvada, CO; and daughter Heather Klein of Springdale, UT; grandchildren: Savannah Klein, Joshua Webb, Ethan Webb, Elijah Webb, Annabelle Webb, Jonah Webb; and numerous cousins.

Burial service to be held at 10:00 AM on October 2, 2021 in Cedar River Cemetery, Indian Lake, NY for Louise and her sister Lois Diegel. Special mention for their brother Leland DeMarsh.

Potluck reception to follow at the Ski Hut in Indian Lake.

To Express online condolences please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.