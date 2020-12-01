Loyal M. Towers

Dec. 5, 1926 - Nov. 28, 2020

GUILDERLAND – Loyal M. Towers, 93, of Malpass Road, passed away Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 at Ellis Hospital in Schenectady following a short illness.

Born on Dec. 5, 1926 in Corinth, he was the son of the late Earl, Sr. and Beatrice (Bishop) Towers. During his youth, he enjoyed working on the family farm with his brothers.

Loyal graduated from Corinth High School in 1944 and joined the United States Navy, serving during World War II as an Aeriel Gunner.

Following his honorable discharge in 1946, he attended Cornell University to study agricultural farming, receiving his Bachelors of Science degree in Engineering in 1950. He was active in the Pi Kappa Fraternity and Cornell's Ski Team and became a longtime 4th Degree member of the Knights of Columbus.

Loyal married Ann D. Esmond on April 19, 1952 at Immaculate Conception Church in Corinth and the couple resided in Guilderland for many years.

He was employed for the New York State Dept. of Transportation as a Professional Engineer, retiring in February, 1985 after 32 years of service. Some of his many accomplishments included overseeing the completion of the I-90 Miller Road project in 1973, and the South Mall arterial.

Loyal was a loving husband and father to five children, and enjoyed bowling, golfing, playing bridge with Ann and their bridge club friends, and taking the family on camping trips. In the fall, Loyal enjoyed hunting with his brothers at the Mulleyville Hunting Club (Camp Oboy) and playing "Pitch", and for almost 30 years during retirement, Loyal and Ann spent their winters in Singer Island and Jupiter, FL. He also was an avid NY Yankees fan.

Besides his parents, he was also predeceased by six siblings: Bernice Towers, Ward Towers (Jean), Lois Smart, David Towers (Lois), Earl "Junior" Towers (Barb), and Richard "Dick" Towers (Beverly).

Survivors besides his loving wife of 68 years, Ann Towers of Guilderland; three sons: Tom Towers (Patti) of Traverse City, MI, Dave Towers of Syracuse, Richard "Dick" Towers of Guilderland; two daughters: Melissa Kirchberg (Tim) of San Diego, CA and Sue Fiorito of Altamont; six grandsons: Steven Kirchberg of San Diego and Jordan Kirchberg of Los Angeles, CA, Nick Fiorito of Durango, CO, Adam Towers of Traverse City, MI, Ryan Towers of Detroit, MI, and Dalton Towers of Austin, TX; four granddaughters: Elise Towers of Boston, MA and Julia Towers of Syracuse, McKenna Towers (David Mayoral) of Seaport, MA, and Linda Fiorito of Nashville, TN; a great-grandchild, Curren Kirchberg of San Diego; two sisters-in-law: Beverly Towers of Corinth and Kathleen Brightman of Greenfield Center; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Graveside Service and celebration of Loyal's life will be held in the spring at Maplewood Cemetery, So. Corinth at a later date to be announced.

The family wishes to express a special thanks to the staff at Ellis Hospital, Brookdale Assisted Living, and Sunnyview Rehabilitation Hospital for Loyal's care, and to all family and friends for their thoughts and prayers.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials may take the form of donations to the "Food Pantries of the Capital District".

Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.