Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral Home
73 West Main St
Cambridge, NY

Lucille Mae Cole

Dec. 13, 1925 - Dec. 8, 2021

GREENWICH - Lucille Mae Cole, 95, formerly of Greenwich, passed away Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at the Washington Center in Argyle.

Born December 13, 1925 in Republic, PA the daughter of the late Stefano and Maria (Natale) Delligatti. She was educated in Pennsylvania and moved to Long Island with her first husband and eventually moved to Greenwich.

Lucille was a Clerk for Washington County Hospice at the Mary McClellan Hospital in Cambridge. She was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Greenwich and a charter member of the American Business Women's Association. She was a longtime Girl Scout leader and was a member of the Greenwich Elks Lodge Ladies Auxiliary.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her two husbands, James D. Merryman, Sr. in 1994 and Watson Harding Cole in 2014 along with her brothers and sisters.

Lucille is survived by her children: James Merryman, Jr. of Greenwich, Linda Hannigan of Hillsville, VA, Michael Cole of Newark, NY and Terry Ziehm of Buskirk. Lucille is also survived by her grandchildren: McClean, Jacob and Cole Merryman, Jessica Wallace, Steven Rush, Brian, Eric and Stuart Ziehm, Anthony and Lauren Cole; and many great-grandchildren.

Services are private.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are with the Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral Home in Cambridge.


Published by Post-Star on Dec. 14, 2021.
