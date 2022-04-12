Lucille E. DeZalia

Feb. 5, 1930 - April 8, 2022

NORTH HUDSON - Lucille E. DeZalia, 92, of North Hudson, NY passed away peacefully at the Glens Falls Hospital, Glens Falls, NY, on April 8, 2022.

Lucille (Ceil) was born February 5, 1930, in Corinth, NY. She was the daughter of the late Fred and Pearl (Duell) Milligan.

Lucille was employed at the Schroon Lake Central School for several years as a Cafeteria Assistant from where she retired.

She was a devout Catholic at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Schroon Lake, NY.

She enjoyed long walks with her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, long rides on back country roads, visiting her friends from Tahawus, NY, where she lived before moving to North Hudson, and most of all, she enjoyed family gatherings with all of her family and friends.

She is survived by her daughters: Cathy (Kevin Bryerton) Moses, and Donna (Jerry) Smith; and sons: H. Marc (Linda) DeZalia and Terry (Deb) DeZalia; along with her grandchildren: Todd (Kerry) Moses, Tonya (Joe) Cocca, Chad (Jackie) DeZalia, Cory DeZalia, Brandon (Anna) DeZalia and Hilarie (Nicholas) Patrizio; and several great-grandchildren whom she adored.

She was predeceased by her husband, Horace E. DeZalia and her youngest son David K. DeZalia.

Donations may be made to the Schroon Lake Ambulance or the American Heart Association.

The family would like to thank the Schroon Lake Ambulance Squad, Schroon Lake, NY, the Essex County Nursing Service, Elizabethtown, NY, High Peak Hospice, Inc., Port Henry, NY, the staff at the Glens Falls Hospital ER and the Palliative Care Team at Glens Falls Hospital – all of whom were angels - along with all of the family and friends who have reached out during this difficult time.

Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 noon on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 1114 Us Route 9, Schroon Lake, NY 12870.

A funeral mass will follow the visitation at 12:00 noon on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Our Lady of Lourdes Church.

Arrangements are under the care of the Edward L. Kelly Funeral Home, Schroon Lake, NY. To offer on line condolences please visit www.edwardlkellyfuneralhome.com.