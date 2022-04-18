Menu
Lucille E. DeZalia
FUNERAL HOME
Edward L. Kelly Funeral Home
1019 Route 9
Schroon Lake, NY

Lucille E. DeZalia

NORTH HUDSON - Lucille E. DeZalia, 92, of North Hudson, NY passed away peacefully at the Glens Falls Hospital, Glens Falls, NY, on April 8, 2022.

Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 noon on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 1114 Us Route 9, Schroon Lake, NY 12870.

A funeral mass will follow the visitation at 12:00 noon on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Our Lady of Lourdes Church.

Arrangements are under the care of the Edward L. Kelly Funeral Home, Schroon Lake, NY. To offer on line condolences please visit www.edwardlkellyfuneralhome.com.


Published by Post-Star on Apr. 18, 2022.
Funeral services provided by:
Edward L. Kelly Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sending warm memories of Cecil, as my mom called her. We lived next door to each other in Tahawus. I have fond memories of mom,Esther, and Cecil being friends - having morning coffee together. Our families shared fun times together. Both families moved but kept in touch for several years. When mom saw her at the first Tahawus Day, they talked as if they just saw each other the day before. God Bless your families.
Gerene(Badgley) Lynn
Friend
April 17, 2022
Thoughts and prayer to you all for your loss.
Paula Huchroj
April 13, 2022
So sorry for your loss Mark. It's a sad day when we lose our moms.. I have fond memories of your mother and father.
R. Dwyer
Friend
April 13, 2022
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
April 12, 2022
