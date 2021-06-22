Lucille A. (Hammond) Werner

Sept. 6, 1942 - June 18, 2021

FORT EDWARD – Lucille A. (Hammond) Werner, 78, of Fort Edward, passed away peacefully after a long illness on Friday, June 18, 2021 with her daughter, Margaret and son, John at her side.

She was born September 6, 1942 in Ticonderoga, NY, the daughter of the late LeLand Ray and Dorothy Agnes (Howe) Hammond.

Lucille was raised and went to school in Minerva.

She was a Certified Nurse's Aide for 30 years plus, retiring from Westmount Health Facility on May 21, 2006.

Lucille will be remembered for loving scratch off tickets and enjoying eating her lemons with salt and her cucumbers with vinegar. She and her husband also enjoyed going to the VFW and playing pull-tabs. They also enjoyed going on vacation especially to Myrtle Beach and Virginia Beach.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, Charles Werner; her grandson, Charles Werner IV and four brothers: Phillip Hammond, Eugene Hammond, Gary Hammond and Brian Hammond.

Survivors include her children: Margaret Werner of Fort Edward, John Werner of North Creek and Charlie Werner of Johnsburg; her grandchildren: Briana Perry, Bridget Spence, Hunter Werner and Alexandra Werner; and her great granddaughter, Taylor Marie Werner. She is also survived by her brothers: David Hammond of Pottersville, Michael Hammond of Pottersville, Dale Hammond of Chestertown and Bruce Hammond of Minerva; her "adopted" son, Dean DiLorenzo of Wilton; her best friend of many years, Melody Burch Smith of Glens Falls; along with many nieces and nephews.

As per her request, no services will be held.

Donations in Lucille's memory may be made to the SPCA of Upstate New York.

A special thank you to Mr. and Mrs. John Rosenblum of VA for all their help and guidance in this difficult time.

