Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Post-Star
Post-Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lucretia "Pattie" Knight
FUNERAL HOME
M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home - South Glen Falls
136 Main Street
South Glens Falls, NY

Lucretia "Pattie" (Euber) Knight

June 6, 1973 - Oct. 5, 2021

FORT EDWARD - Lucretia "Pattie" (Euber) Knight, 48, passed away on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, unexpectedly at Albany Medical Center.

Born on June 6, 1973, in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Victor and Mary (Duell) Euber. She was lovingly raised by Daisy Duell and Mike Bombard.

On October 24, 2015, she married Jeffrey Knight in South Glens Falls.

Pattie enjoyed her dogs, family cookouts, camping, gambling, scratch offs, decorating her home, drinking coffee, always worked hard for her family to make sure everyone had whatever they needed, dressing up to have a date night with Jeff, and spending time with her family and grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Pattie was predeceased by her son, Derick Pond, her children's father, Craig Pond, several siblings, grandmother, Lilly Bell (Nan).

Left to cherish her memory include her husband, Jeffrey; her children: Robert (Ashley) Pond, Tesha (Austin) Heroux, Kristen (Kevin) Pond, Angel (Matt) Pond; stepdaughter, Lianne (Mike) Knight; grandchildren: Scarlett and Violet; her siblings: Robin (Eric) Alden, Emma (Vern) James, Cheryl (Tony) Ross, David Manney, Billy (Terry) Manney, Joey Manney; as well as several nieces, nephews; and cousins.

Friends may call from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, October 11, 2021, at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., So. Glens Falls, NY 12803.

A Memorial service will follow the calling hours at 7:00 p.m. with the Rev. Nathan Deming, Pastor of the Mt. Zion Church, Hudson Falls, officiating.

Burial will be private and to the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations in Pattie's name may be made to the Alzheimer's Association Northeastern NY Chapter, Pine West Plaza, Building 4 Suite 405, Washington Ave. Ext., Albany, NY

For online condolences and to view Patty's Book of Memories, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.


Published by Post-Star on Oct. 8, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home - South Glen Falls
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home - South Glen Falls.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
sending my sincere sympathy to patty's family and friends. she was loved by all who knew her including me. she was like a daughter to me. we never got our talk but we'll be together one day and well have our chat. our hearts are broke to lose you. I tried to make you stay. I prayed and prayed but the good Lord needed you up there with the other angels. rest in peace patty. give daisy a hug for me.
Jackie Liapes
Family
October 8, 2021
I met Patti at Stewart´s very nice hard working loved her family my sincere condolences
Rebecca Trombley
Other
October 8, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results