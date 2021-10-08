Lucretia "Pattie" (Euber) Knight

June 6, 1973 - Oct. 5, 2021

FORT EDWARD - Lucretia "Pattie" (Euber) Knight, 48, passed away on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, unexpectedly at Albany Medical Center.

Born on June 6, 1973, in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Victor and Mary (Duell) Euber. She was lovingly raised by Daisy Duell and Mike Bombard.

On October 24, 2015, she married Jeffrey Knight in South Glens Falls.

Pattie enjoyed her dogs, family cookouts, camping, gambling, scratch offs, decorating her home, drinking coffee, always worked hard for her family to make sure everyone had whatever they needed, dressing up to have a date night with Jeff, and spending time with her family and grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Pattie was predeceased by her son, Derick Pond, her children's father, Craig Pond, several siblings, grandmother, Lilly Bell (Nan).

Left to cherish her memory include her husband, Jeffrey; her children: Robert (Ashley) Pond, Tesha (Austin) Heroux, Kristen (Kevin) Pond, Angel (Matt) Pond; stepdaughter, Lianne (Mike) Knight; grandchildren: Scarlett and Violet; her siblings: Robin (Eric) Alden, Emma (Vern) James, Cheryl (Tony) Ross, David Manney, Billy (Terry) Manney, Joey Manney; as well as several nieces, nephews; and cousins.

Friends may call from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, October 11, 2021, at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., So. Glens Falls, NY 12803.

A Memorial service will follow the calling hours at 7:00 p.m. with the Rev. Nathan Deming, Pastor of the Mt. Zion Church, Hudson Falls, officiating.

Burial will be private and to the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations in Pattie's name may be made to the Alzheimer's Association Northeastern NY Chapter, Pine West Plaza, Building 4 Suite 405, Washington Ave. Ext., Albany, NY

For online condolences and to view Patty's Book of Memories, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.