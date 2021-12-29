Menu
Lucy M. Welden
FUNERAL HOME
William J. Burke Sons/Bussing Cunniff FH - Saratoga Springs
628 North Broadway
Saratoga Springs, NY

Lucy M. Welden

July 10, 1940 - Dec. 27, 2021

SARATOGA SPRINGS – Lucy M. Welden, 81, passed away Monday, December 27, 2021 after a long illness.

Lucy was born July 10, 1940 in Schuylerville and was the daughter of the late Alexander and Lena (Gagne) Adamson.

She had a career in the unemployment office in Saratoga Springs and was a faithful volunteer at Mary's Haven. She was a member of the Old Saratoga Seniors, Amaranth and served as an Officer in the Eastern Star. Lucy loved to travel, especially on cruises and one of her favorite hobbies was reading. She was a communicant of the historic Church of St. Peter, serving as a Eucharistic Minister, greeter and member of the Bereavement Committee.

Along with her parents, Lucy is predeceased by her husband Henry Welden. She is survived by her sister Barbara Van Ness; brother Herbert (Mary Lois) Adamson; as well as sisters and brothers in-law; nieces and nephews.

Lucy's family would like to thank Community Hospice of Saratoga as well as Lucy's special friend, Elsie Eno for all of their help.

Relatives and friends may call at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, December 30, 2021 at the historic Church of St. Peter, 241 Broadway. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:00 a.m. celebrated by the Rev. Thomas H. Chevalier, Pastor.

Burial will follow at the family plot in St. Peter's Cemetery, West Ave.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Lucy's name to the Community Hospice of Saratoga, 179 Lawrence Street, Mary's Haven, 35 New Street, both of Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 or the charity of one's choice.

Arrangements are under the direction of the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Homes of 628 North Broadway (518-584-5373).

Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com.


Published by Post-Star on Dec. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
30
Calling hours
9:30a.m.
the historic Church of St. Peter
241 Broadway, NY
Dec
30
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
the historic Church of St. Peter
241 Broadway, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My sincere condolences to Lucy's family. She and Hank were such good neighbors to my brother, Bill on Van Dam St; their backyards met. Always friendly and helpful and she was a treasure for all the good work she did for St. Peter's church.
Mary ODonnell
Friend
December 30, 2021
So sorry to hear about Lucy's passing. We were long time neighbors of hers, living on Waterbury Street for many years. Good neighbors are hard to find and should be treasured. May good memories of Lucy continue to comfort her family and friends.
Patricia Bryant
Neighbor
December 30, 2021
I always enjoyed working with you. RIP
Judith Baran
Work
December 30, 2021
RIP Lucy!! You were such a sweet lady/cousin & will truly be missed. Always loved seeing you. Wish I could be there to celebrate your life on Thursday (will be out of town, but you will always be in my heart & mind. Love You Always!!! xoxo
Rosemarie Lambert Barbarulo
Family
December 29, 2021
RIP my dear friend...forever Sweet in our Memory
Amy Lynch
Friend
December 29, 2021
My thoughts and prayers to the family at this time of sorrow. We had a lot of goods times at Amaranth and Eastern Star meetings and functions. Sweet in our Memory.
Lori Agnew
Friend
December 29, 2021
My condolences to lucy's family. she was a wonderful friend an co worker when we both worked in schenectady. always smiling , pleasant and always said nice things about everyone. she will be missed by many.
arlene wachunas
December 28, 2021
Barbara and Herb and Mary Lois my condolences on your loss of your sister. She will be missed. I had wonderful times with her and all of you. You all are in my thoughts and prays especially at this time.
Lois Rotella
Family
December 28, 2021
