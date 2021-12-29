Lucy M. Welden

July 10, 1940 - Dec. 27, 2021

SARATOGA SPRINGS – Lucy M. Welden, 81, passed away Monday, December 27, 2021 after a long illness.

Lucy was born July 10, 1940 in Schuylerville and was the daughter of the late Alexander and Lena (Gagne) Adamson.

She had a career in the unemployment office in Saratoga Springs and was a faithful volunteer at Mary's Haven. She was a member of the Old Saratoga Seniors, Amaranth and served as an Officer in the Eastern Star. Lucy loved to travel, especially on cruises and one of her favorite hobbies was reading. She was a communicant of the historic Church of St. Peter, serving as a Eucharistic Minister, greeter and member of the Bereavement Committee.

Along with her parents, Lucy is predeceased by her husband Henry Welden. She is survived by her sister Barbara Van Ness; brother Herbert (Mary Lois) Adamson; as well as sisters and brothers in-law; nieces and nephews.

Lucy's family would like to thank Community Hospice of Saratoga as well as Lucy's special friend, Elsie Eno for all of their help.

Relatives and friends may call at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, December 30, 2021 at the historic Church of St. Peter, 241 Broadway. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:00 a.m. celebrated by the Rev. Thomas H. Chevalier, Pastor.

Burial will follow at the family plot in St. Peter's Cemetery, West Ave.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Lucy's name to the Community Hospice of Saratoga, 179 Lawrence Street, Mary's Haven, 35 New Street, both of Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 or the charity of one's choice.

Arrangements are under the direction of the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Homes of 628 North Broadway (518-584-5373).

Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com.