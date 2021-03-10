M. Frances Donovan

Apr. 26, 1920 - Mar. 5, 2021

CAMBRIDGE - M. Frances Donovan, resident of the Cambridge Assisted Living Home in Cambridge, NY and former long-time resident of Cossayuna Lake, NY and North Bennington, VT, died March 5, 2021 at the Saratoga Hospital. Frances was born on April 26, 1920 in the town of Rutland, VT, the daughter of Frank George and Mable Elizabeth (Sweeney) Dumas.

She received her education in Poultney, VT.

Mrs. Donovan married George H. Donovan on October 18, 1937. They were married for 67 years. Mr. Donovan passed away on April 5, 2004.

Mrs. Donovan was employed at Hoy Manufacturing, and then Union Carbide Corporation for over 20 years, retiring in 1984.

After living in North Bennington for many years they moved to Cossayuna Lake in 1985. After Mr. Donovan passed she remained at the lake, spending 12 years enjoying winters in Haines City, FL. In 2016 she moved to the Cambridge Assisted Living facilities.

While residing in North Bennington Mrs. Donovan was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. After moving to Cossayuna Lake she was a member of the Holy Cross Church in Salem, NY.

She will be remembered by her family as a loving Mother and Nana. She was gifted at knitting and sewing.

Survivors include two daughters: Betty (Harold) Waters of North Bennington, VT, and Elaine (Thomas) Babcock of Hoosick Falls, NY; one son, Edward F. Donovan of Sarasota, FL; 12 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and 11 great-great-grandchildren; one son-in-law, Donald T. Tetreault of North Bennington, VT; and one sister, Patricia Hyjeck of Haines City, FL. She was predeceased by two daughters, infant daughter Anne Marie Donovan and Margaret D. Tetreault., one daughter-in-law, Anne Marie Donovan, and 10 brothers and sisters.

A funeral mass will be offered at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in North Bennington at a time to be announced later in the spring.

Private burial services took place at the family lot in St. Johns Cemetery in North Bennington.

Should friends desire memorial contributions in Mrs. Frances Donovan's memory may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital through the office of the Mahar & Son Funeral Home, 628 Main Street, Bennington, VT 05201.

