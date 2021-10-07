Menu
Madeline M. Garand
FUNERAL HOME
Edward L. Kelly Funeral Home
1019 Route 9
Schroon Lake, NY

Madeline M. Garand

April 2, 1932 - Oct. 3, 2021

NEWCOMB - Madeline M. Garand, 89, a long-time resident of Newcomb, passed away Sunday October 3, 2021at the Albany Medical Center Hospital.

Madeline was born in Newcomb, April 2, 1932, the daughter of the late Romeus J. and Cecile (LaCourse) Blanchette. She married the love of her life, Douglas Garand in September of 1955 in the former St. John's Catholic Church in Newcomb.

Madeline was also predeceased by her beloved husband of 66 years Douglas Garand on April 7, 2021, her sister Jane (Blanchette) Snide and her brother Roger Blanchette.

Madeline was a former employee at NL Industries, the Blue Mountain Lake Museum, and the Town of Newcomb Medical Center. While in high school she was employed at the national historic landmark, Camp Santanoni, located in Newcomb.

More importantly, Madeline enjoyed baking, and playing the piano. She was also very fond of traveling with her husband and exploring several countries.

Madeline is survived by her sisters: Florette Barror, Irene Arthur, Lucille (Dick) Gibbs and Gertrude Valliere; her brothers: Paul (Jean) Blanchette and Andrew Blanchette; and many nieces, nephews; and cousins.

Madeline's family would like to thank the staff at the Albany Medical Center for the wonderful care they provided Madeline, and a special thanks to her sister Gertrude Valliere for always being there for Madeline.

A funeral mass will be offered Saturday morning, October 9, 2021 at 9:30 AM at St. Therese's Catholic Church in Newcomb, NY, Rev. Peter Berg, Pastor officiating. Interment will follow in St Therese's Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are in the care of the Edward L. Kelly Funeral Home, Schroon Lake, NY. To offer online condolences please visit www.edwardlkellyfuneralhome.com.


Published by Post-Star on Oct. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Funeral Mass
9:30a.m.
St. Therese Catholic Church
Rt. 28 N, Newcomb, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Edward L. Kelly Funeral Home
Sponsored by Edward L. Kelly Funeral Home.
I worked in a close capacity with Madeline for several years. She was understanding, almost intuitive, about the daily needs of her work, and entirely professional and competent in carrying it out. To that, she added a large measure of compassion and care, making her a most treasured colleague. This memory should not sound like a job recommendation, though if they're looking for professional help in Heaven, she's the ticket. I was very fortunate to know her and to benefit from her skills and talents This memory isn't meant to sound like a job recommendation, though if they're looking for professional help in Heaven, she's the ticket!
Daisy Kelley
Work
October 9, 2021
