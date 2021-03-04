Madeline Marie Schenk

Sept. 18, 1922 - Mar. 2, 2021

QUEENSBURY - Madeline Marie Schenk, 98, of Queensbury, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at home, with her loving family by her side. She was born on September 18, 1922, in Glens Falls to the late Edward and Lillian (Grant) Fisher.

Madeline married Max Schenk, Jr. on October 25, 1941. Early on, she worked at a glove factory and worked part-time as a housekeeper. Madeline was a strong, caring, independent, sweet, truthful, feisty woman. Family was most important to her, always putting others before herself. Most of Madeline's life was spent working as a wife, mother and grandmother, raising her children and grandchildren.

She loved going to camp on Schroon River and boating with her late husband, Max. Many summertime days were spent at Haviland's Cove with the family and indulging on some Dobert's Dairy Ice Cream. Special celebrations were always spent at Carrols Restaurant, for a burger and fry.

Madeline enjoyed window shopping, reading, keeping up on the news, listening to country western music, watching old time movies and her favorite shows, The Golden Girls, The Walton's and Little House on the Prairie. She also loved working on projects around the home and working in the yard, planting her favorite flowers: pansies, petunias, nasturtiums and zinnias. She also loved making home cooked meals, especially big holiday dinners bringing the whole family together.

In addition to her parents, Madeline was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, Max Schenk, Jr., sons: Ronald Edward Schenk and Richard Max Schenk; and grandson, Richard "Ricky" Max Schenk II; siblings: Edward, Raymond and Marie Fisher, and Margaret (Cosimo) Bisignano.

She is survived by her sisters: Mary Jane Celeste, Marilyn Marcontonio, and Marjorie (Tom) Knobel; grandchildren: Randy Schenk, Chrystal (Donald) Barrisford, Kenneth Schenk, Antoinette Schenk and Thomas Schenk; great-grandchildren: April (Jeffrey), Robert (Amber), Carrie (Bill), Amber and Christopher; and great-great- grandchildren: Adrionna, Maliki, Colin, Sawyer, Theodore, Robert, Aiden, and Carmella.

Calling hours are from 10-12 noon on Monday, March 8, 2021, followed by a short service at the Carleton Funeral Home in Hudson Falls.

The burial will take place following the service at the Pine View Cemetery on Quaker Rd. in Queensbury.

A very special thank you to Lisa Alves, grams caregiver, for the amazing love and support she gave her these last four months. Lisa, your selflessness is deeply appreciated and we will be forever grateful for you. We could not have gone through this journey without you.

The family wishes to thank High Peaks Hospice, Homeward Bound Program through Hudson Headwaters and Dr. Suzanne Blood for all the love and support they gave gram throughout her time with them.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that people make donations in Madeline's name to Juvenile Diabetes, 950 Loudon Rd #330, Latham, NY 12110 - JDRF.org.

Online condolences may be left by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.