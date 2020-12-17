Mahlon Wrobel

June 16, 1929 - Dec. 15, 2020

SOUTH GLENS FALLS - Mahlon Wrobel, 91, passed away on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at Fort Hudson Nursing Home. Born on June 16, 1929, at home in Sprakers, he was the son of the late Henry and Clara (Staley) Wrobel.

He attended a one room schoolhouse in Sprakers and graduated from Canajoharie High School in 1947.

Mahlon worked in the family business, Wrobel Bros. Ice Cream and General Store on the Erie Canal. He also worked for the one room schoolhouse as a janitor and carried mail from the railroad to the post office. For many years he trapped fox for N.Y.S. Department of Environmental Conservation under the rabies control project.

He entered the United States Army on Jan. 10, 1951 and took basic training with the 40th Infantry Division at Camp Cooke in California. Mahlon was sent to Japan in May of 1951 and then to Korea. He was awarded the Occupation Medal Japan, Korean Service Medal with Bronze Service Star, Combat Infantry Badge and United Nations Service Medal. Mahlon was discharged in Nov. of 1952.

Mahlon joined National Biscuit Co. and later Nabisco Corp. where he retired on Sept. 1, 1988, after 35 and half years of service.

He married Hazel Bishop in Canajoharie on September 10, 1955, at the Canajoharie Reformed Church. They spent 53 years together until her passing in April of 2009.

Mahlon enjoyed hunting in his younger years, lawn work, bird feeding, spending time with his grandchildren and reading about history, especially about the Civil and Revolutionary War. He enjoyed going to Maine in the summers with his family. Mahlon was a member of the Naptown Rod and Gun Club and a member of the South Glens Falls United Methodist Church for 60 years.

In addition to his parents and wife, Mahlon was predeceased by his sisters, Corliss Bull and Eileen McBean; his daughter-in-law, Pat Wrobel; his grandson, Brenton Wrobel; his sisters-in-law, Loretta Palm and Gloria Wetsel.

Left to cherish his memory include his children: Holly Wheeler (Ken), Ty Wrobel (Karen Karnes), Kyle Wrobel (Stephanie), Kerry Wrobel; his grandchildren: Elyssa Carson (Patrick) and Lydia Davenport (Jonathan) and Brittany Matice; his great grandchildren: Claire Carson, Karley Matice and Mollie Carson; his brother-in-law, Philip Bishop; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

At Mahlon's request there will be no calling hours. A Graveside Service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 18, 2020, at Southside Cemetery in South Glens Falls.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to South Glens Falls United Methodist Church c/o Summer Campership Fund, 15 Maplewood Parkway, South Glens Falls, NY 12803 or to South Glens Falls Volunteer Fire Co. Inc., 7 West Marion Ave., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff at Fort Hudson Nursing Home for all their compassion during this difficult time.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803. To view Mahlon's Book of Memories and post online condolences, please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.