Mahlon Wrobel

SOUTH GLENS FALLS - Mahlon Wrobel, 91, passed away on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at Fort Hudson Nursing Home.

At Mahlon's request there will be no calling hours. A Graveside Service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 18, 2020, at Southside Cemetery in South Glens Falls.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803. To view Mahlon's Book of Memories and post online condolences, please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.