Mahlon Wrobel
Canajoharie High School
M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home - South Glen Falls
136 Main Street
South Glens Falls, NY

Mahlon Wrobel

SOUTH GLENS FALLS - Mahlon Wrobel, 91, passed away on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at Fort Hudson Nursing Home.

At Mahlon's request there will be no calling hours. A Graveside Service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 18, 2020, at Southside Cemetery in South Glens Falls.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803. To view Mahlon's Book of Memories and post online condolences, please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.


Published by Post-Star on Dec. 18, 2020.
Dec
18
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Southside Cemetery
South Glens Falls, NY
M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home - South Glen Falls
Love and prayers go out to all family,
Louise Terpening
December 19, 2020
Ty and Family, So sorry for your loss. He seemed like an incredible man. God bless.
Kathy Luther Wolf
December 18, 2020
To Holly,family, and Terry Keith and I extend our condolences for the loss of your father. He was my competitor for cookie- cracker space in the marketplace when I worked for Keebler and really gave me lots of good advise in selling etc fun to work with...great person...take care.
Karen F Hanchett
December 17, 2020
With my deepest sympathy as I recall great memories of all of your family. May God be with you always. Mary Nelson
Mary Nelson
December 17, 2020
Ty, Holly and family, Karen Long and I are at the moment remembering your family . They were wonderful neighbors in the old neighborhood off Harrison Ave. We are sorry for your loss. With sympathy, Linda
Linda Bean
December 17, 2020
So very sorry for your loss
Donna Amell Gundersen
December 17, 2020
I am very sorry for your loss.
Patricia Beebe
December 17, 2020
