Menu
Search
Menu
Post-Star
Post-Star HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Maisie Ruth Suddard

Maisie Ruth Suddard

FORT EDWARD - Maisie Ruth Suddard, 87, of Fort Edward, passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020, at the Glens Falls Hospital with her loving daughters by her side.

Friends may call from 4 to 6pm on Friday, October 30, 2020 at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward. Due to state regulations only 40 people are allowed in the funeral home at one time. Masks and social distancing are required. Upon arrival at the funeral home, please check in with the parking attendant.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at the convenience of the family.

Donations may be made in Maisie's memory to Fort Edward Rescue Squad Inc., P.O. Box 226, Fort Edward, NY 12828 or to Glens Falls Hospital Foundation, c/o Patient Assistance Program, 126 South Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Dr. Tedesco, the nurses at the Glens Falls Hospital ICU and Tower 2 (you know who you are) for their care and compassion. They would also like to thank Misty and Sheri, Maisie's home nurse's aide for the last few years. The family wishes to thank Fort Edward Rescue Squad, Inc. for all their support.

For online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Post-Star on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
30
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home
82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828
Funeral services provided by:
M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
My condolences to all of Maisie´s families. Will always remember our conversations over the years that always included her love for her family. Her smile and laugh will always be the first thing I will remember and the I love you we exchanged as I left our visit each time.
Shirley Bodnar
October 28, 2020
I´ll always remember the laughter and fun that followed Masie and Cassie at whatever family party they arrived at Our prayers and condolences on your loss
Patrick Colvin
October 27, 2020