Malcolm Brian Nichols Sr.

Nov. 22, 1943 - March 23, 2022

QUEENSBURY - Malcolm Brian Nichols Sr., 78, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at the Warren Center in Queensbury, with his wife at his side.

Born November 22, 1943 in Glens Falls, Brian was the only son of the late Armeida L. (Eastman) and Malcolm J. Nichols.

Brian spent his childhood and teen-aged years growing up in the Ogden Street/Sanford Street area in Glens Falls. Graduating from Glens Falls High School in the class of 1961, Brian was a talented athlete, excelling in hurdles and the broad jump. He lettered in Varsity Track and Field his senior year. He also participated in football, boxing, and wrestling. After high school, he played for several semi-pro football teams including the Green Jackets, the Fort Edward Golden Dragons and later the Adirondack Wings. During the 1980's and 1990's, he also joined recreational softball and broomball teams.

In March 1964, "Nick" as he preferred to be called, enlisted in the United States Navy. He served aboard the USS Charles P. Cecil in the Mediterranean Sea. He was honorably discharged in March 1966.

On July 24, 1966, he married the former Karen Huntley at the Oneida Community Church in Queensbury.

"Nick" attended trade school in the late 1960's and eventually worked as a Pipefitter/Welder out of the Local #773 Union Hall until his retirement in 2010. His proficiency as a welder took him to a great number of job sites throughout the Northeast. At one time, "Nick" was one of a select few to be a certified underwater welder in the State of New York. Additionally, he was a member of the Free Masons of Queensbury.

"Nick" was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying camping, fishing, and hunting with his friends. What brought him the most joy was sharing his love of the outdoors, a roaring campfire, and some tall tales with his sons, Brian and Paul. Most weekends before and after retirement, he could be found at the family camp with Karen, always prepared to welcome family, friends, and the occasional newcomer!

Left to cherish his memory include his wife of 55 years, Karen; his sons: M. Brian Nichols Jr (Jeanne) and Paul R. Nichols (Heather); and his pride and joy, his grandchildren: Elizabeth Nichols (Grafton Derryberry) of Queensbury, SrA Patrick Nichols, Beale AFB CA, Hannah Nichols and Logan Nichols of Queensbury.

Family and friends may call from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at the New Hope Community Church, 454 Corinth Road, Queensbury with a service at the church to follow at 2:00 PM. The family will host a gathering at Sunnyside Par 3, Sunnyside Road, Queensbury, from 3:30 PM to 6:00 PM after the church service.

A private burial will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation be made in remembrance of Nick to the following, New Hope Community Church, 454 Corinth Road, Queensbury, Best Buddies, 3 Schoolhouse Lane, Waterford, NY 12188, or Lustgarten Foundation, 415 Crossways Park Drive, Suite D, Woodbury, NY 11797.

Arrangements are under the care of the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury and online condolences may be made at sbfuneralhome.com