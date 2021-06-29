Maniferd C. "Manny" Rogers

Aug. 7, 1936 - June 27, 2021

MIDDLE FALLS - Maniferd C. "Manny" Rogers, 84, a resident of Greenwich passed away peacefully without pain, Sunday, June 27, 2021, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

He was born August 7, 1936, in Middle Falls, NY, to the late Chester and Dorothy (Woods) Rogers.

Manny enjoyed hunting and fishing and camping at Salsbury Beach. Manny loved playing travel softball, his greatest achievement was throwing "Sarg" a pumpkin ball and striking him out. He was a great pitcher for many years, and it brought him joy. His family meant everything to him, and he loved them dearly as well as his baby cat Dewey.

In addition to his parents; he was predeceased by brothers: Chester and Bill; sisters: Kate Perkins and Marion Brown; stepdaughter, Paula Porter.

He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Louise (Smith) Rogers of Middle Falls; children: Debbie Rogers of Middle Falls, Chester (Sue) Rogers of Middle Falls, Edward (Chris) Rogers of Greenwich, Phyllis Rogers of Greenwich; Sherry (Cary) Carruther of Queensbury; sister Phyllis Rogers of Georgia; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services for all who wish to attend will be held on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. in the Greenwich Cemetery, County Route 52, Greenwich, NY, 12834 with the Rev. Keith Mann officiating.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Pender and Community Hospice for all their help throughout this difficult time.

Online condolences and messages to the family may be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.