Margaret "Peggy" (Sweeney) Breen

Feb. 25, 1938 - Mar. 18, 2021

SOUTH GLENS FALLS - Margaret "Peggy" (Sweeney) Breen of South Glens Falls passed away peacefully on March 18, 2021. She was 83 years old. Born in Glens Falls on February 25, 1938 she was the daughter of the late Dennis Joseph and Josephine (Dever) Sweeney.

Peggy graduated from South Glens Falls High School in 1956. After high school Peggy worked as a key punch operator at Glens Falls Insurance Company and worked for the State of New York. Peggy then went to work for General Electric in 1970 and retired in 2000 with 30 years of service.

Peggy married Martin Breen on October 31, 1964. They were happily married for 56 years and raised their son, Patrick, together in South Glens Falls.

Peggy enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her twin granddaughters, Haley and Hannah. She enjoyed attending all of their sporting events. Peggy was a longtime communicant of St. Michael's Parish in South Glens Falls.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and Hubert Swan; her brother-in-law, Richard Dickinson; and her sister-in-law, Betty O'Day.

Left to cherish her memory include her husband, Martin; her son and daughter-in-law, Patrick and Tammy Breen, of South Glens Falls, NY; and her cherished granddaughters: Haley and Hannah Breen; she also leaves behind her sister, Joan Dickinson; her sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Cindy and John Hill; her sister-in-law and brother-in-law, LouAnn and Bill Penders; her brother-in-law, John O'Day; and several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to call from 4-6 p.m. on Monday, March 22, 2021 at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803. Due to Covid restrictions, only 75 people may enter the funeral home at one time. Masks and social distancing will be required.

A Funeral Mass will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at St. Michael the Archangel Church, 80 Saratoga Rd., South Glens Falls, NY, 12803, with Rev, Guy A. Childs, Pastor, officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Peggy's memory to the South High Marathon Dance (Attention Jody Sheldon), 42 Merritt Road, South Glens Falls, NY 12803 or The Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning Boulevard, Albany, NY 12208.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Community Hospice, as well as her nieces, Kim Little and Michelle Sturdevant, for all the care and compassion they gave Peggy and her family.

