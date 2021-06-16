Margaret Lorraine (Fisher) Byrne

Jan. 5, 1928 - June 14, 2021

FORT EDWARD - Margaret Lorraine (Fisher) Byrne, 93, was reunited with her husband on Monday, June 14, 2021, at home with her loving family by her side.

Born on January 5, 1928, in Mexico, ME, she was the daughter to the late John and Emma (Kearney) Fisher.

She worked for her brother, Lou Fisher and brother-in-law, Bill Montgomery at the Old Fort Restaurant and that is where she met her husband, Edward. On January 25, 1948, she married the love of her life at St. Joseph's Church in Fort Edward by Father Fox. They spent 40 years together until his passing in 1988.

For 34 years, Margaret worked for General Electric in Fort Edward until her retirement in 1988. Following her retirement, she worked for Fort Hudson Nursing Home as a bed maker for 10 years.

She enjoyed playing on a pool league, bowling and playing cards and dice.

In addition to her parents and husband, Margaret is predeceased by her grandson, Sgt. Chad Byrne; her sisters: Mary (Gus) Pidgeon, Rita (Fran) McHenry and Helena (Bill) Montgomery; her brothers: Adrian, Edward (Betty), Louis (Leslie), Joseph (Rosemary) and Patrick Fisher; her nephew and nieces: Jackie Pidgeon, Sandy Stimpson and Johnny McHenry.

Left to cherish her memory include her children: Marie Byrne and her friend, Lynda Hart and Lynda's daughter, Karyn, Charles "Chas" Byrne and his wife, Gail; her grandchildren: Jen and Todd; her great-grandchildren: Justice, Sean, Madelyn and Cassidy; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

At Margaret's request there will be no calling hours. Burial will be announced at a later date.

Memorial donations in Margaret's name can be made to the Battenkill Community Service Inc., 2549 State Route 40, Greenwich, NY 12834 or High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Gail's family for all the care.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, NY 12828. To view Margaret's Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.