Margaret Elizabeth "Peg" Carpenter
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury
11 Lafayette Street
Queensbury, NY

Margaret Elizabeth "Peg" Carpenter

QUEENSBURY - Margaret Elizabeth "Peg" Carpenter, 78, of Ballston Spa, formerly of Queensbury, passed away Thursday, September 9, 2021, at Sun Haven Manor, Ballston Spa after a long illness.

The family suggests a memorial contribution in Peg's name to an animal rescue organization or to a charity of one's choice.

Graveside ceremony will be on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Cemetery in South Glens Falls with the Rev. Joseph Busch, officiating.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.


Published by Post-Star on Oct. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our parents lived on Manor Drive in the early 80's . Peg was first a neighbor who became a treasured friend to our Mom. Many happy memories of Peg as well as Sue, our medical "consultant". They were both blessings in our family's lives. Smiles will replace today's tears when you remember the happy memories ♥
Kathy Canale Treceno
Friend
September 15, 2021
