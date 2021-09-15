Menu
Margaret Elizabeth "Peg" Carpenter
1943 - 2021
1943
2021
Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury
11 Lafayette Street
Queensbury, NY

Margaret Elizabeth "Peg" Carpenter

April 6, 1943 - Sept. 9, 2021

QUEENSBURY - Margaret Elizabeth "Peg" Carpenter, 78, of Ballston Spa, formerly of Queensbury, passed away Thursday, September 9, 2021, at Sun Haven Manor, Ballston Spa after a long illness.

Peggy was born April 6, 1943, in Ticonderoga, NY, second of three daughters of the late James E. and Mary E. (Crossman) Carpenter.

Following graduation from Ticonderoga High School, she entered the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondolet, Ogdensburg, where she earned her Teaching Degree. She taught in the diocese for 13 years. When she left the Sisters of St. Joseph, she taught in Whitehall for four years, then took a position as a high school Mathematics Teacher at Queensbury High School. Teaching students math, especially Calculus, was her passion until she retired.

Peg was also a lover of music. Everyone who knew Peg knew that she loved to sing and to play the trombone. While in Ogdensburg, she sang in a chorus and played in an ensemble that performed to raise funds for those in need. She sang for many years in the choir at the Church of Our Lady of the Annunciation, Queensbury, where she also served in several ministries, including as a Eucharistic Minister and an RCIA sponsor.

Without a doubt, her strongest love was her love of God, and service to others.

In addition to her parents, Peg was predeceased by her sisters, Mary Teresa Stewart and Susan Jane Carpenter; nephew Jeffrey Faucher; and various aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Survivors include her brothers: James J. Carpenter, of Darien, CT and Jackson, WY, and Peter J. Carpenter (Lori), of Queensbury; nieces and nephews: Amanda L. Wheatley, Kyle, India, Evan, Maia, and Cole Carpenter, Joseph and Michelle Faucher; as well as an uncle; and numerous cousins in NY and VT.

Peg's family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to everyone at Sun Haven Manor, with a special thank you to Rosco, Rhonda, young Rosco, and Shari for the loving care they gave to Peg for almost 10 years. A very special thank you to Bonnie Polunci for being Peg's best friend and personal assistant until her very last day.

The family suggests a memorial contribution in Peg's name to an animal rescue organization or to a charity of one's choice.

Graveside service arrangements are pending with Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

Condolences may be sent directly to the funeral home or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.


Published by Post-Star on Sep. 15, 2021.
Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury
Our parents lived on Manor Drive in the early 80's . Peg was first a neighbor who became a treasured friend to our Mom. Many happy memories of Peg as well as Sue, our medical "consultant". They were both blessings in our family's lives. Smiles will replace today's tears when you remember the happy memories ♥
Kathy Canale Treceno
Friend
September 15, 2021
