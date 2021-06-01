Margaret "Peggy" (Kay) Cogovan

Jan. 20, 1944 - May 28, 2021

QUEENSBURY – Margaret "Peggy" (Kay) Cogovan, 77, passed away Friday, May 28, 2021, at Glens Falls Hospital peacefully with her family by her side.

Born on January 20, 1944 in Gardner, MA she was the daughter of Robert and Mildred (Shepard) Kay.

Peggy attended Palmyra–Macedon Central School and graduated in 1962, from there she attended Katherine Gibbs College where she took courses in accounting and bookkeeping. Peggy moved to the Glens Falls area in the early 80s where she married her husband Jim and worked for many years as an Accountant with James River Corporation as well as Crown Zellerbach and Freihofers Baking Company. Peggy was able to retire young and pursue volunteerism and later part time work at Caldwell Presbyterian Church in Lake George.

She loved volunteering and doing for others, most notably at the American Red Cross and RSVP. What she loved most was caring for her family and friends. She inaugurated and participated in several activities at the Queensbury Senior Center such as shuffleboard and pinochle. Peggy enjoyed gardening and birdwatching into her final days, long rides with her daughter Kathy and listening to her grandsons stories and adventures around the world.

Besides her parents, she is predeceased by her husband James W. Cogovan III, and her kitty Paws.

Survivors include her daughter, Kathleen Boyle (Craig Murphy) of Queensbury; her son Lt. Col. Reece Baldwin, USAF, Retired (Jennifer) of Anchorage, AK; her grandsons: Zachary Ignazio of Queensbury and Michael Cogovan (Jenn) of Somersworth, NH; her stepchildren: Rene Cogovan, Colleen Cogovan of Queensbury and James Cogovan, IV of Miami, FL; her nephew, Tom Kay of Denton, TX; and her niece, Tracey Kay of Castle Rock, CO; and many cousins.

A graveside service will take place 12:00 p.m., on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at Pine View Cemetery, Queensbury.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in remembrance in Peggy's name to Hearts Herd, 2075 Buskirk- Hoosick Road, Buskirk, NY 12028 or The Wait House, 10-12 Wait Street, Glens Falls, NY 12804.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Mihindu, Glens Falls Hospital ER and ICU staff.

For those who wish, online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.