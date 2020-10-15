Margaret Havens

March 13, 1941 - Oct. 10, 2020

BALLSTON SPA – Margaret Havens, 79, of Ballston Spa, died peacefully on Saturday, October 10, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on March 13, 1941, in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Michael C. and Elizabeth (France) Fitzgerald.

Margaret spent twenty two years in the nursing field at Fort Hudson Nursing Home.

She married James E. Havens on June 11, 1966. They were married for 29 years before he passed away on May 4, 1995.

Besides her parents and husband, James, she was predeceased by one brother, David Fitzgerald, her two grandchildren: James A. Havens and Lincoln R. Fraiser and her great granddaughter, Hope Webster.

Margaret is survived by her three daughters: Christine and her husband, Gary Primeau, Catherine and her husband, Leonard Bradway, Colleen and her husband, Michael Jankowski; several grandchildren; and several great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

The Rite of Committal will be 11 a.m. on Monday, October 19, 2020, at St. Mary's Cemetery in the South Glens Falls.

We would like to thank the staff at Saratoga Hospital in the ICCU Unit and the staff at floor A3 for everything they did to help our mother.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Margaret's name can be sent to the ICCU Department or Floor A3 at the Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

Arrangements are under the care of the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.