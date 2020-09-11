Margaret Jo (Meade) Harrington

Nov. 15, 1930 - Sept. 9, 2020

QUEENSBURY - On Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, the sweetest woman this world will ever know gained her wings. Margaret Jo Harrington of Queensbury passed peacefully at home with family after battling leukemia for over a year.

Margaret, or Peggy, as she was better known was well loved by all who knew her. Her kind heart, encouraging words and "peppy" spirit made us smile right to the end. She was always interested in what we had to say, cheering our successes and giving heartfelt advice and offers of prayers and rosaries when needed.

She was small in stature but she was mighty in grit and determination. She loved her walks around the neighborhood block even at 85, after healing from serious open-heart surgery.

Her Catholic faith may have been a large part of her strength, but growing up one of nine children in Johnsburg during the 1930's and 40's added to her endless optimism. She dearly loved each and every one of her siblings; six of which are still alive. Her stories of life at home with her Mother and Dad showed how important family was to her.

Peggy graduated from Johnsburg Central School in 1948 and later worked at the Glens Falls Insurance Company. She was a beautiful lady, inside and out and met her husband, Myron Otis Harrington in 1952. A first date hiking Crane Mountain near her home, ended with a kiss and sparks that lasted 69 years. Oti and Peg's marriage of 65 years was truly blessed.

Mom was a wonderful mother and wife who lovingly raised four children. Fun, faith and family were at the center of the home.

Mom and Dad enjoyed traveling to every state in the U.S. but two and beyond. Family camping trips to Moffitt's Beach with Dad's family made special memories for all.

Peggy was predeceased by her parents, Ashley and Leone Meade; her sister, Edna Belmore; and her brother, James Meade.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband, Myron Harrington; four children: Doug (Kelley) Harrington, Dorie (Joe) Stevenson, Denise (Paul) Przybylo and Diana (Michael) Trackey; six grandchildren: Brad and Matt Harrington, Kristen (Scott) Palmer, Katie (Will) Fowler, Vanessa Przybylo, Lauren Trackey; and four great-grandchildren. Peggy is also survived by her brothers: Ashley Meade, Edwin Meade and Daniel Meade; and her sisters: Betty Sayers, Geraldine Britton and Marie Montena; in-laws: Mavis and Ben Miller, Avis Hitchcock, Fawn Derby; and many nieces and nephews.

A funeral Mass will be held at noon, Saturday, Sept. 12, at St. Mary's Church on Warren Street in Glens Falls, with burial immediately following at Pine View Cemetery, 21 Quaker Road in Queensbury.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary's Church, 62 Warren St., Glens Falls, NY or the Glens Falls Hospital, CR Wood Cancer Center, 100 Park St., Glens Falls, NY. Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.