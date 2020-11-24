Margaret "Peggy" (Passineau) Leombruno

Sept. 23, 1935 - Nov. 21, 2020

HUDSON FALLS – Margaret "Peggy" (Passineau) Leombruno, 85, of Hudson Falls, passed away on November 21, 2020, at her home in Hudson Falls.

Born on September 23, 1935, in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Ross and Margaret (Fraser) Passineau.

Margaret was a graduate of Hudson Falls High School and on December 29, 1956, she married the love of her life, Daniel Leombruno, at St. Mary's Church in Hudson Falls. They were married for 63 wonderful years when he passed away on November 6, 2019.

After working many years, she retired from Union Camp. Peggy also worked for Penders in Hudson Falls. She was an active member and worked many hours on the Sandy Hill Day's Committee, The Fort Hudson Foundation, the Red Hats Society and the Rosary Alter Society. Alongside her husband, faith was the centerfold of Peggy's life. They were very active as members of the St. Mary's/St. Paul's Bereavement Ministry and a Eucharistic Minister. Peggy made many great friends while serving the Lord and her community.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she was predeceased by her sister, Helen Schneller.

Survivors include her brothers: Ross Passineau of Albany and John Passineau of Fishkill; several nieces and nephews; and her special friends who included, Bob and Jane Durkee of Hudson Falls and Valerie Twiss of West Fort Ann.

The Rite of Committal will be conducted Friday, November 27, 2020 at 11 a.m., at Union Cemetery in the town of Fort Edward, where she will be laid to rest next to her husband.

Memorial donations may be sent to St. Mary's/St. Paul's Church, 11 Wall Street, Hudson Falls, NY 12839 or High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen Street, Glens Falls, New York 12801.

