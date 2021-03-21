Menu
Margaret "Meg" Phillips
1954 - 2021
Margaret "Meg" Phillips

Sept. 20, 1954 - Mar. 7, 2021

QUEENSBURY – Margaret "Meg" Phillips, 66, passed away at home with loved ones on Sunday, March 7, 2021, after a courageous and hard-fought four-year battle with pancreatic cancer. Born on September 20, 1954 in Lowville, NY, she was the youngest child of six born to the late George and Elizabeth (Masterson) Phillips.

Meg graduated from the University of Vermont and earned a Master's Degree at the University of Rhode Island. She spent a total of 33 years teaching students to "love to play" and taught lifelong skills as a physical education teacher in the Fort Edward and Queensbury school districts. She coached an array of teams to state level performances, instilling her mantra, "It's not over 'til it's over".

Meg enjoyed life, especially retirement, and kept busy traveling, golfing, skiing, reading (preferably at the beach while listening to the waves) and most importantly, being "Mimi" to her grandsons and grand puppies. Meg loved watching Jeopardy and she was always ready for a backyard fire. She lived life unapologetically and brightened the lives of all she touched.

On December 27, 2016, Meg married her best friend and love of her life, Jennifer Donovan, in Queensbury. They shared more than 20 years of love and friendship.

In addition to her parents, Meg was predeceased by her brothers: Joe and Peter Phillips; and brothers-in-law: Chris Duffy and Michael Hannon.

She is loved and missed by her wife, Jennifer; children: Molly McGarry (Matt) of New Bern, NC, and Caitlin Donovan (Adam Silva) of Charlotte, NC; grandsons: Carson and Colton McGarry; sisters: Ellen Ahrenholz (Ken) and Maria Phillips (Tom Guignard); brother, Dennis Phillips (Patricia); mother-in-law, Joan Hearn Parks; in-laws: Julie Cross, Jess Logan (Jim), Katie Hannon, Terence Duffy (Maria), Jamie Hearn and Celine Phillips. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and their families who adored her.

Per Meg's request, there will be no calling hours or services. A celebration of life will be arranged this summer.

The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to Dr. Darci Gaiotti-Grubbs, who became more than just a doctor, Dr. Nicole, Chicky, Sarah, Molly, and all the other wonderful nurses and staff at The Cancer Center.

Contributions may be made to the Glens Falls Hospital Foundation (www.glensfallshospital.org/about/foundation/give-glens-falls-hospital) attn. C.R. Wood Cancer Center, in loving memory of Meg Phillips.

Condolences for the family may be left at www.bakerfuneralhome.com.


Published by Post-Star on Mar. 21, 2021.
With deepest sympathy, we remember Margaret as a student at Lowville Academy where we both taught. We moved to Queensbury in 2003 and accidentally ran into "Meg" on the golf course, where she joined us on the back nine. Not recognizing each other and asking " where are you from", we couldn't believe how ironic it was and such a nice surprise after all these years. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all at this sad time. God Bless. John and Nan
John and Nan Hayes
August 30, 2021
When Margaret’s father passed away in 1962 her mother “Betts” would end up caring for her as the last child home. Meg found a second home, a few houses down Campbell St with the Gray family. She became the cherished daughter that Barbara always for. Our 2 sons Andy and Tom became little brothers to her. Meg was an all around athlete and an awesome tennis player. Her presence in our lives gifted us with so many happy memories-skiing at Snow Ridge, summer gathering at Stillwater Reservoir, celebrations for birthdays, anniversaries, holidays, she was always there. Her undaunted spirit lives on in multitude of lives she touched!
Scott Gray
Friend
March 25, 2021
Jennifer, Molly, and Caitlin, I am very sorry to hear about Meg's passing. I enjoyed her conversations over the years. Classy lady! She will be missed.
Henry Pauquette
Friend
March 24, 2021
Meg was an amazing student PE teacher & assistant volleyball coach in in Hudson Falls. I learned a great deal from her. She made me laugh & fit right in with us! I am so sorry for her family´s loss
Bridget OLeary Davis
March 22, 2021
We will always remember the laughs we shared! Prayers to all
Joanna Robinson and Cassie Spratt
March 22, 2021
Meg was the Best PE student teacher. She was a great teacher mentor and and friend that lasted well into my adult years. Always supporting that wonderful smile and laughs. Hopefully she knew how much she meant to so many . RIP
Nancy Golden Stockwell
March 21, 2021
Sending sincere sympathies your way...loved Meg as our field hockey coach at Hudson Falls many years ago. May you find comfort in the memories of your times with Meg.
Susan Dornan
Student
March 21, 2021
I had a terrible time finding myself in high school. I made so many bad decisions and always seemed to choose the uphill battle. Meg came to my defense more than once when I was bullied. She also taught me the greatest piece of wisdom in my life, "You are in charge of your own destiny". I didnt understand it then but as I grew, it made more sense. I took that as motivation and I went on to get a BA in Psychology and an AS in Business. I know I can do whatever I put my mind to.... I am in charge of my own destiny! Thank you, Meg!
Jessica Blair
Student
March 21, 2021
So very sorry to hear of Meg´s passing. I worked with Meg for many years at Queensbury. She was a great teacher and dedicated to her students. She kept us laughing all the time. She will be greatly missed by all.
Elsie Stec
March 21, 2021
Jenn and family So sorry to hear about megs passing. Will always remember the good times with Meg and jilo at the ball fields. Our thoughts and prayers are with you at this time.
Barb and Beth
March 21, 2021
I never remember Meg without a smile. She was a wonderfully optimistic person and a great coach. My thoughts and prayers go out to you Jenn and your family.
Paula McCullough
Friend
March 21, 2021
Meg was one of the BEST PE Teachers and Coaches I had while at QHS. Thank you for the best 4 years a student could ask for. She could be hard as nails and no excuses attitude while drilling the drive into each and everyone of us. But she also cared and took time to listen and offer advice when needed. You left a mark in my heart and I will never forget you. RIP Meg.
Jennifer Cross
March 21, 2021
I had the chance to meet you and your loving wife. You are an inspiration! Thank you for the laughs ! Look over your loved ones ! Rest In Peace
Chantal Beaulieu
Friend
March 20, 2021
Meg’s determination and sheer will to really live her life, love her Jen, embrace her friends and family, and defy her health challenges to enjoy it all makes us all better for having her in our lives. Her spirit will always be a blessing. I will hear her every time I get ready to hit that little white ball. Soar high dear friend. We’ll take good care of your Jen. Save us a good tee time. ❤ Marlene
Marlene Daley
Friend
March 20, 2021
I’ve known Meg since she was my student teacher at Hudson Fall High. She instantly became one of us!! She was so much fun and was a great mentor. I was also lucky enough to become reconnected with her at Queensbury High. She then Mentored my children! She truly was a wonderful person and just fun to be around! I feel very blessed that I had the honor of knowing her! I have many memories that will stay with me. My deepest sympathies and prayers go out her family.
Lorrie ( Sherman ) Trybendis
Friend
March 19, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Carrie Hart
Student
March 19, 2021
While I never got to meet her, I want to send all of you my deepest sympathies on Meg’s passing.
Nancy Preuss
Sister
March 18, 2021
Meg, was one of the greatest roll models a person could ever have. She always brought smiles and laughter everywhere she went. I am great full to have seen her last fall to give her one last hug and huge smile right back as she thought us so many great things. I will miss her with all my heart as she was one of the greatest influences in my life!
Stacey Gregory
Friend
March 18, 2021
Meg was a kind and caring PE teacher! She always made class fun and exciting. I remember some days that were sunny outside during the track portion of PE class and she would allow us to lay on the high jump mat and sun bathe while taking a break! Prayers to you all and thank you Mrs. Phillips!
Kristen Cote(Broome)
Student
March 18, 2021
Meg was a great person, coach and friend. We enjoyed many competitive volleyball matches against each other over the years. She will be missed.
Peggy Seese
Friend
March 18, 2021
I was lucky enough to be coached and taught by Meg at Queensbury. You made a lasting impression on so many and will be missed. Glad we ran into each other on the golf course a couple of summers ago.
Katie Authier
Student
March 18, 2021
I have very fond memories of her when I was a student at Queensbury High School...she was always patient with my lack of athleticism and quick with a smile at my humor. She left a mark on my heart when others were not always so kind...
Jody
March 18, 2021
If we all could look at life through the same lens as Meg, the world would be a much better place. Rest easy Meg, you are already missed by so many.
Mary Tully
Friend
March 18, 2021
Keep enjoying life Coach Phillips!
Rhonda Rowland
March 18, 2021
I'm so sad to read this. I played lots of golf with Meg and Jenn at The Top of the World and had many laughs. I'll never forget our time together.
Sending our love to Jenn and the rest of the family.
Angie Smack
Friend
March 18, 2021
Meg you were one of the best coaches for volleyball in the section 2 area. You will be missed my friend.
Neil Lamare
Coworker
March 18, 2021
Sending lots of love and hugs to Meg’s family! She was an inspiration to all!
Ang Pfeif
March 18, 2021
I had the great honor of being a student of Meg at Queensbury High School. Over the years I loved running into her on the ski slopes or golf course. Meg will be a teacher I will never forget.
Rachel Shaw-Novak
Student
March 18, 2021
Meg was a sweetheart. We taught together at Queensbury High School and it was an honor to be one of her colleagues. So sorry to hear this news.
Annalee Novak
March 18, 2021
I knew Margaret and her family while growing up in Lowville, New York. In addition to knowing her from my friendship with the Phillips family, I faced Margaret across the tennis net in many vigorous matches. I learned that, while her game was excellent , it was exceeded by her wit, her genuineness and her wonderful personality. It is with great sorrow that I send my most heartfelt expression of sympathy to Jen and the Phillips family for their immeasurable loss.
Michael Brooks
Friend
March 17, 2021
Showing 1 - 30 of 30 results