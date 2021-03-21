Margaret "Meg" Phillips

Sept. 20, 1954 - Mar. 7, 2021

QUEENSBURY – Margaret "Meg" Phillips, 66, passed away at home with loved ones on Sunday, March 7, 2021, after a courageous and hard-fought four-year battle with pancreatic cancer. Born on September 20, 1954 in Lowville, NY, she was the youngest child of six born to the late George and Elizabeth (Masterson) Phillips.

Meg graduated from the University of Vermont and earned a Master's Degree at the University of Rhode Island. She spent a total of 33 years teaching students to "love to play" and taught lifelong skills as a physical education teacher in the Fort Edward and Queensbury school districts. She coached an array of teams to state level performances, instilling her mantra, "It's not over 'til it's over".

Meg enjoyed life, especially retirement, and kept busy traveling, golfing, skiing, reading (preferably at the beach while listening to the waves) and most importantly, being "Mimi" to her grandsons and grand puppies. Meg loved watching Jeopardy and she was always ready for a backyard fire. She lived life unapologetically and brightened the lives of all she touched.

On December 27, 2016, Meg married her best friend and love of her life, Jennifer Donovan, in Queensbury. They shared more than 20 years of love and friendship.

In addition to her parents, Meg was predeceased by her brothers: Joe and Peter Phillips; and brothers-in-law: Chris Duffy and Michael Hannon.

She is loved and missed by her wife, Jennifer; children: Molly McGarry (Matt) of New Bern, NC, and Caitlin Donovan (Adam Silva) of Charlotte, NC; grandsons: Carson and Colton McGarry; sisters: Ellen Ahrenholz (Ken) and Maria Phillips (Tom Guignard); brother, Dennis Phillips (Patricia); mother-in-law, Joan Hearn Parks; in-laws: Julie Cross, Jess Logan (Jim), Katie Hannon, Terence Duffy (Maria), Jamie Hearn and Celine Phillips. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and their families who adored her.

Per Meg's request, there will be no calling hours or services. A celebration of life will be arranged this summer.

The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to Dr. Darci Gaiotti-Grubbs, who became more than just a doctor, Dr. Nicole, Chicky, Sarah, Molly, and all the other wonderful nurses and staff at The Cancer Center.

Contributions may be made to the Glens Falls Hospital Foundation (www.glensfallshospital.org/about/foundation/give-glens-falls-hospital) attn. C.R. Wood Cancer Center, in loving memory of Meg Phillips.

Condolences for the family may be left at www.bakerfuneralhome.com.