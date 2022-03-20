Margaret C. Schenk

March 11, 1932 – March 5, 2022

NORTH RIVER - Margaret "Maggie" C. Schenk, 89, formerly of North River passed away peacefully on March 5, 2022 at Elderwood at Ticonderoga.

Born on March 11, 1932, she was the daughter of Benjamin and Elsie (Coutts) Cleveland.

Maggie enjoyed spending time with family, cooking, reading and taking walks. She often spoke of her trip to her mother's homeland of Scotland, sailing one way on The Queen Elizabeth and the other on The Queen Mary. She was a member of the Bakers Mills Wesleyan Church.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband William Schenk, sisters: Elizabeth Hayes and Beatrice Cleveland and her brother John Cleveland.

She is survived by her three children: Earl Schenk, Heather (Jack) Bacon and Benjamin Schenk; a granddaughter, Bridgette Schenk; great-granddaughter, Milena Gibbs; a sister Genevieve Davis; and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend their thanks to the staffs at Countryside Adult Home and Elderwood for their excellent care and compassion given to Maggie during her stay at each facility.

A memorial service and burial will be held in the Spring at Hack Cemetery, Johnsburg, NY.

Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book and condolences.