Margaret C. Schenk
1932 - 2022
BORN
1932
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Alexander Funeral Home
4479 State Route 28
North River, NY

Margaret C. Schenk

March 11, 1932 – March 5, 2022

NORTH RIVER - Margaret "Maggie" C. Schenk, 89, formerly of North River passed away peacefully on March 5, 2022 at Elderwood at Ticonderoga.

Born on March 11, 1932, she was the daughter of Benjamin and Elsie (Coutts) Cleveland.

Maggie enjoyed spending time with family, cooking, reading and taking walks. She often spoke of her trip to her mother's homeland of Scotland, sailing one way on The Queen Elizabeth and the other on The Queen Mary. She was a member of the Bakers Mills Wesleyan Church.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband William Schenk, sisters: Elizabeth Hayes and Beatrice Cleveland and her brother John Cleveland.

She is survived by her three children: Earl Schenk, Heather (Jack) Bacon and Benjamin Schenk; a granddaughter, Bridgette Schenk; great-granddaughter, Milena Gibbs; a sister Genevieve Davis; and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend their thanks to the staffs at Countryside Adult Home and Elderwood for their excellent care and compassion given to Maggie during her stay at each facility.

A memorial service and burial will be held in the Spring at Hack Cemetery, Johnsburg, NY.

Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book and condolences.


Published by Post-Star on Mar. 20, 2022.
I´m sorry for your loss, I enjoyed talking to Maggie when I visited Norma, She was a great match for a roommate with Norma may they Rest In Peace.
Darcey Hastings
March 20, 2022
