Margaret A. Semanscin

Oct. 19, 1942 - Dec. 10, 2021

HARTFORD - Margaret A. Semanscin, 79, passed away Friday, December 10, 2021, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Born October 19, 1942, in Niskayuna, she was the daughter of the late Christian J. and Margaret (Gresham) Reinhardt, Sr.

She was a member of the Hartford United Methodist Church for over 20 years.

In 1996, Margaret married Michael J. Semanscin in Saratoga Springs.

She graduated from Schenectady County Community College with an Associates Degree in Paralegal Studies. Margaret continued her education at Excelsior College graduating with a Bachelor's Degree in Liberal Studies.

Margaret was employed as a Social Worker for the Washington County Department of Social Services for many years.

Known to her family, friends and co-workers as Peg, she enjoyed making crafts, sewing, crocheting, knitting, jewelry, making desserts (banana bread and carrot cake taking top honors!) and spending time with her family; most especially her grandchildren. Peg was a devoted volunteer, giving countless hours of her free time to several domestic violence organizations. She was a fierce advocate for women's and children's rights. For many years, Peg and her husband Mike opened their home and provided respite care services to children in Foster Care.

Peg was a member of the Assessment Review Board, Town of Hartford; Washington County Ethics Board, past President of the Board of the Warren Washington CARE Center, Glens Falls; Community and Family Mediator through The Office of Court Administration's Community Mediation Programs Warren, Washington and Saratoga County; and Board Member of the Southern Adirondack Child Care Network.

The family would like to thank Helen Wilkinson for the loving, compassionate care and companionship she has provided Peg these past few years. We appreciate you so very much Helen.

Left to cherish her memory include her husband, Michael J. Semanscin; daughters: Margaret Hamilton (Scott) and Kim Heimburg (Fred); step-daughter, Jessica Feuer (David); step-son Jeff Semanscin (Amy); grandchildren: Faith and Joshua Hamilton, Abigail, and Ashleigh Heimburg, Samuel and Lucas Feuer; brothers: Christian Reinhardt, Jr. (Maggie), James Reinhardt (Jackie), and William Reinhardt (Jan); along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends and family may call from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

Services and burial will be in the spring at a date to be announced.

To view Margaret's Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.