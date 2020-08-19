Marguerite Marie Petit

Nov. 28, 1959 - Aug. 15, 2020

HUDSON FALLS -

Marguerite Marie Petit, 60, passed away at home on Saturday, August 15, 2020, surrounded by her loving family after a courageous 4 year battle with sarcoma.

Born on November 28, 1959 in Keene, N.H., she was the daughter of Irene (Violette) Petit and the late Roger J. Petit.

Marguerite was a 1978 graduate of Hudson Falls High School. She studied Biology at the University of Houston and worked for Borden's in Houston, TX.

Moving back to New York she was employed at Crowley's in the quality control department. She finished her career at Stewart's as the Quality Assurance Manager. While at Stewart's Marguerite developed an in- house laboratory, resulting in Stewart's winning Best Milk of the Year in New York numerous times, an accomplishment in which she took great pride.

An avid outdoor enthusiast, always loving an adventure, Marguerite was a "46er" twice over. Her enjoyment of the outdoors included camping, hiking and kayaking; her love of nature is something she passed on to many of her 64 nieces and nephews. Marguerite visited 49 states appreciating the beauty of the many National Parks. Hawaii was the only state she had yet to see. Upon retirement she traveled extensively in her RV. In addition, she loved to fly and got her pilots license. She was also an incredible woodworker. Creating one of a kind pieces gave her great joy. Many friends, family members and clients are amazed at the beautiful creations she produced.

Marguerite was a loyal and generous friend. She had a huge heart and would give the shirt "off her back", never expecting anything in return. She will be greatly missed by so many.

One of 10 children, she is survived by her mother Irene Petit, her siblings Marie ( Ken) Purdy, Annette Coriale, Charles " Chuck" (Kim) Petit, Michele (Tom) Ross, Roger ( Terry) Petit, Denise (Dale) Hall, Laurette (Joe ) Murphy, Leo (Denise) Petit, Rick Petit; her special friends Patty George, Stacy Potvin, Christine Macchi and Deb Ferranti and many nieces, nephews, cousins, great nieces and great nephews.

Calling hours will be Tuesday August 25, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls Due to the pandemic, 40 people will be allowed in the funeral home at any one time. Face masks and social distancing are required.

The family would like to thank High Peaks Hospice for the incredible care and support during the last month. Thank you also to Dr Darci Grubbs and her staff at Glens Falls Hospital and the staff at Dana Farber Cancer Institute in Boston.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be sent to High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen Street Glens Falls NY 12801.

Online condolences may be left by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.