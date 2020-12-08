Maria Misurelli

May 3, 1931 - Dec. 4, 2020

SARATOGA SPRINGS - Maria Misurelli, 89, passed away at her home surrounded by family, on Friday morning, December 4, 2020. Born on May 3, 1931 in Giovinazzo, Italy she was the daughter of the late Michael and Angela (Turturro) DeGiglio. She emigrated to the USA in 1962 and later became a U.S. citizen.

On April 16, 1966 she married Vincent Misurelli in Brooklyn. Vincent passed away on Christmas Day, 2012 following 46 years of marriage.

Maria was self-employed as a talented seamstress for many years and had also worked at a local bridal shop in Franklin Square in Saratoga Springs.

Maria was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, and was known as "Nonna" to so many. Maria's love could be felt through her amazing cooking, holiday baking and entertaining, and her welcoming spirit. She also enjoyed gardening, knitting and sewing beautiful creations for her children and grandchildren. She was a communicant of St. Clement's Church and had been actively involved at St. Clement's School while her children were students.

She was predeceased by her husband Vincent Misurelli; two brothers: Alessandro DeGiglio and Nicholas DeGiglio; a son-in-law, Joseph Dalton.

Survivors include her children: Annamaria Dalton (Mark) Bellantoni of Wilton, Michael (Christie) Misurelli of Nantucket, MA, Patricia Misurelli of Saratoga Springs; four grandchildren: Daniel and Joanna Dalton, Nicholas and Claire Misurelli; a brother, Fred (Pauline) DeGiglio of Long Island and sisters-in-law: Maria DeGiglio of Long Island, Isabella DeGiglio of Yorktown Heights, Gloria Jarvis and Arlene Griffith of Queensbury and Sandra (Larry) Costanzo of Glendale, AZ. She is also survived by several beloved nieces and nephews.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10:30 a.m. Thursday, December 10, 2020 at St. Clement's Church, 231 Lake Ave., Saratoga Springs. For those unable to attend in person and would like to participate remotely, the mass will be streamed at stclementschurch.com. Once at the St. Clement's page, please click the Facebook Livestream tab at the top of the page.

The Rite of Committal will follow at Greenridge Cemetery, Saratoga Springs.

Maria's family wishes to acknowledge the outpouring of love and support they have received from family and friends near and far. They ask to please consider, in lieu of flowers, making a contribution in Maria's name to Community Hospice of Saratoga.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.

To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com